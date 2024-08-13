Tuesday, August 13, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

US mediates with Turkey to bring Hamas for Thursday peace talks

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, August 13:  The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has spoken to the Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to bring the militant group Hamas to the negotiating table.

 

An indirect peace talks between Israel and Hamas is to be held at Doha, Qatar, on Thursday at the insistence of the US.

 

Qatar and Egypt will be part of the negotiations along with the US representatives.

 

Sources in Israel’s Defence Ministry told IANS that Blinken made the call early Tuesday morning and informed the Turkish government of the importance of peace talks taking place.

 

It is to be noted that Turkey has an excellent rapport with the Hamas leadership and many of the senior leaders of the militant movement reside in Turkey.

 

After the murder of Hamas Political Bureau Head Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31, the situation in the Middle East has become more tense, with certainty of an attack on Israel looming large, the US has taken the initiative for an indirect peace talks.

 

However, Hamas has on Sunday cast their apprehensions in attending the talks and informed the mediators to present a plan based on the previous negotiations instead of entering into a new round of talks.

 

Meanwhile, the US State Department Deputy Spokesperson, Vedant Patel told media persons on Monday that the US fully expects the talks to continue and was expecting a probable solution to the matter.

 

He also said that the US fully expect the talks to move ahead and that all the negotiating parties are back at the table to bring the deal to a conclusion.

 

The Deputy Spokesperson, however, did not elaborate on whether the talks would move forward without the participation of Hamas. (IANS)

Previous article
Trump says he will shut down US education department
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

India 2nd only to US in number of banks covered under deposit insurance: RBI Dy Governor

Jaipur, Aug 13: India’s Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) has extended coverage to 1,997 banks comprising...
NATIONAL

Kolkata doctor murder case: Family approaches HC seeking court-monitored probe

Kolkata, Aug 13: The family members of the woman doctor of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital,...
NATIONAL

Direct Dr Sandip Ghosh to go on leave: Calcutta HC to Bengal govt

Kolkata, Aug 13: A division bench of the Calcutta High Court, on Tuesday, directed the West Bengal health...
MEGHALAYA

KSU, FKJGP, HNYF observe ‘black flag day’ on 3rd death anniversary of Cheristerfield Thangkhiew

Shillong, August 13: The Mawlai units of  KSU, FKJGP and HNYF on Tuesday observed “black flag day” to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India 2nd only to US in number of banks covered under deposit insurance: RBI Dy Governor

NATIONAL 0
Jaipur, Aug 13: India’s Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee...

Kolkata doctor murder case: Family approaches HC seeking court-monitored probe

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Aug 13: The family members of the woman...

Direct Dr Sandip Ghosh to go on leave: Calcutta HC to Bengal govt

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Aug 13: A division bench of the Calcutta...
Load more

Popular news

India 2nd only to US in number of banks covered under deposit insurance: RBI Dy Governor

NATIONAL 0
Jaipur, Aug 13: India’s Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee...

Kolkata doctor murder case: Family approaches HC seeking court-monitored probe

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Aug 13: The family members of the woman...

Direct Dr Sandip Ghosh to go on leave: Calcutta HC to Bengal govt

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Aug 13: A division bench of the Calcutta...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img