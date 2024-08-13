Tuesday, August 13, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Vietnam could see special consumption tax doubled for alcohol by 2030

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, August 13:  The special consumption tax rate could double or nearly double for beers and alcoholic beverages with alcohol content of greater than 20 degrees by 2030, according to the Vietnamese Ministry of Finance.

 

The ministry on Tuesday proposed two options for the tax increase on beers and alcoholic beverages, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting Vietnam News.

 

The first option will see the tax rate raised by over 5 per cent by 2026 with prices potentially increasing by 10 per cent compared to 2025.

 

The second option will see the tax rate raised by over 15 per cent by 2026 with prices expected to increase by 20 per cent compared to 2025.

 

Economists and industry experts have called for caution before raising Vietnam’s special consumption tax on beers and alcoholic beverages, pleading with regulators to consider the long-term effect it may have on the budget.

 

Vietnam has imposed a special consumption tax on commodities including cigarettes and cigars, various types of alcohol, beer, cars with fewer than 24 seats, petrol, and petrol additives, playing cards, votive papers, motorcycles over 125cc, aeroplanes, and yachts. (IANS)

Previous article
US mediates with Turkey to bring Hamas for Thursday peace talks
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Varun Dhawan shares glimpse of constant ‘khoobsurati’ in his life

Shillong, August 13:  Actor Varun Dhawan shared a throwback picture from Serbia and revealed who the constant “khoobsurati”...
Technology

AI in Indian healthcare market to reach $1.6 billion by 2025: Report

Shillong, August 13: Artificial intelligence (AI) in the Indian healthcare market is growing at a compound annual growth...
News Alert

Siddaramaiah assures Andhra & Telangana ministers on Tungabhadra Dam repair work

Shillong, August 13:  Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday assured the Agriculture Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana...
News Alert

Watertight security in place for I-Day functions in Valley: J&K Police

Shillong, August 13: Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Tuesday that a compact plan has been put in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Varun Dhawan shares glimpse of constant ‘khoobsurati’ in his life

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, August 13:  Actor Varun Dhawan shared a throwback...

AI in Indian healthcare market to reach $1.6 billion by 2025: Report

Technology 0
Shillong, August 13: Artificial intelligence (AI) in the Indian...

Siddaramaiah assures Andhra & Telangana ministers on Tungabhadra Dam repair work

News Alert 0
Shillong, August 13:  Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday...
Load more

Popular news

Varun Dhawan shares glimpse of constant ‘khoobsurati’ in his life

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, August 13:  Actor Varun Dhawan shared a throwback...

AI in Indian healthcare market to reach $1.6 billion by 2025: Report

Technology 0
Shillong, August 13: Artificial intelligence (AI) in the Indian...

Siddaramaiah assures Andhra & Telangana ministers on Tungabhadra Dam repair work

News Alert 0
Shillong, August 13:  Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img