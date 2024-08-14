Wednesday, August 14, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Hezbollah launches rockets towards Israel

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillonng, August 14: Hezbollah attacked the Mount Neria base, a battalion leadership headquarters of Israel’s Golani Brigade forces, with volleys of Katyusha rockets late Tuesday night, according to state media.

 

 

Earlier, Hezbollah had launched more than 20 rockets from southern Lebanon at the Meron base in northern Israel, both al-Manar and Al Jazeera have reported.

 

Al-Manar reported that heavy rocket fire, explosions, and sirens were heard in Western Galilee.

 

Hezbollah announced that its fighters targeted an Israeli deployment at the Jal Al-Deir site with a barrage of rockets at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, hitting them directly, according to the National News Agency (NNA).

 

Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes targeting the Lebanese villages of At Tiri, Haddatha, and Rchaf around midnight, NNA added.

 

Israeli warplanes also conducted airstrikes on the Lebanese villages of Kafr Kila and Khiam, as well as the municipality of Kunin, it noted.

 

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on October 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7. Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon, Xinhua news agency reported.

 

The situation escalated further after Israel’s attack on Dahieh in Beirut’s southern suburbs, killing a Hezbollah senior military commander, Fouad Shokor, and seven civilians.

 

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah threatened a definite and painful response to the Israeli raid at the appropriate time and place. (IANS)

Previous article
Hindus in B’desh cry for justice, say community facing repeated threats to leave country
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Kolkata doc rape & murder: CBI team takes custody of accused Sanjay Ray

Kolkata, Aug 14: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team, which arrived from New Delhi to Kolkata on...
NATIONAL

UGC brings new procedure for admission in Open and Distance Learning Programmes

New Delhi, Aug 14:  Starting from the academic year 2024-25, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has introduced a...
Travel

Visiting the UK? Here is a Complete Travel Guide To the UK for Travellers From India

The United Kingdom is a beautiful country that every traveller should visit at least once. It is a...
News Alert

Excise case: Supreme Court to hear Delhi CM Kejriwal’s bail plea today

Shillong, August 14:  The Supreme Court will on Wednesday hear a plea filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Kolkata doc rape & murder: CBI team takes custody of accused Sanjay Ray

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Aug 14: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)...

UGC brings new procedure for admission in Open and Distance Learning Programmes

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 14:  Starting from the academic year...

Visiting the UK? Here is a Complete Travel Guide To the UK for Travellers From India

Travel 0
The United Kingdom is a beautiful country that every...
Load more

Popular news

Kolkata doc rape & murder: CBI team takes custody of accused Sanjay Ray

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Aug 14: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)...

UGC brings new procedure for admission in Open and Distance Learning Programmes

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 14:  Starting from the academic year...

Visiting the UK? Here is a Complete Travel Guide To the UK for Travellers From India

Travel 0
The United Kingdom is a beautiful country that every...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img