Wednesday, August 14, 2024
MEGHALAYA

M’laya experiences fluctuating rainfall, record high temperatures mid-monsoon

SHILLONG, Aug 13: Meghalaya’s mid-monsoon season has brought with it a mix of rainfall fluctuations and unusual temperature spikes.
Whilst the monsoon typically spans from June to September, the exact arrival and withdrawal dates can vary each year.
This year, Meghalaya recorded 13.7 mm of rainfall on August 12th, significantly below the normal 25.6 mm, marking a deficit of 47 per cent.
Despite this recent shortfall, the overall monsoon season in Meghalaya has seen a cumulative rainfall of 1,916.00 mm, slightly above the normal 1838.1 mm, reflecting a positive deviation of 4 per cent, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Shillong.
However, the season has also been marked by an unexpected heatwave. On July 27, the state capital recorded a temperature of 29.8°C, the highest since January this year.
In East Khasi Hills, from June 1 to August 12, the district recorded 4,224 mm of rainfall, surpassing the normal 3,119 mm for this period by four per cent.

