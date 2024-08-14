Oyster mushroom cluster comes up in Mendipathar

TURA, Aug 13: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday inaugurated the Oyster Mushroom Cluster (common facility centre), under SFURTI scheme (MSME) along with gap funding from the state government, at Jampara, Mendipathar, North Garo Hills.

The oyster mushroom cluster in Jampara claims to be one of the first mushroom-processing units in the Northeast region. Since it is fully equipped with solar power panel, its machinery would be operational entirely through solar energy.

The Rs 10 crore project is implemented by Mendipathar Multi Purpose Co-operative Society Ltd. through the technical support of Madhukar Livelihood Foundation, New Delhi and Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship Guwahati as the nodal agency.

Addressing the inaugural programme, Conrad said the common facility centre for mushroom production would support 634 registered farmers on value addition of oyster mushroom, developing in-house spawn, etc., thereby enhancing the livelihood of the farmers of the district.

The facility would also address the rising demand for mushroom in the state and generate employment opportunities in the region, he added.

During the programme, the three best mushroom producers of the district were felicitated by the chief minister.