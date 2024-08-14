World’s youngest Prof Suborno Isaac Bari addresses students at USTM

Guwahati, August 14: Prof. Suborno Isaac Bari, renowned as the world’s youngest professor from the New York University, USA has visited the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) today and addressed thousands of students and other participants including faculty members on the topic “The Impact of Early Stem Education”.

Apart from the huge number of USTM students, more than 500 children and participants from different schools and institutions attended this historic event and interacted with the “Einstein of our time” making it once-in-a-lifetime experience. Prof Bari will again visit USTM tomorrow and join the 78th Independence Day celebration on the campus.

The world’s youngest professor received a warm and grand welcome at USTM. A human chain formed by students greeted him as he moved to the programme venue. The programme began with felicitation of the guests by USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque, Vice Chancellor Prof GD Sharma, Dr RK Sharma Advisor USTM, and Dr BK Das, Pro Vice Chancellor USTM. The welcome address was made by students of USTM.

Prof Suborno Isac Bari delivered an insightful lecture on the impact of early stem education. In his speech, he also incorporated the life stories of two great Indian scientists – Dr Vikram Sarabhai and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. After his speech, Prof Bari responded to different questions related to Physics, Maths as well as general questions asked by students. Prof Bari said that Maths and Science are important subjects and in the modern education system young students should deeply study both the subjects.

Addressing the gathering, the 12-year-old Bari said that he wanted to help people understand mathematics and science. “I want to help people around the world understand math and science,” he said, adding that “My goal is to be a professor and try to help those in need of a good resource.”

He thanked USTM for inviting him and also shared his experience of his active interaction with the students of CPS Patharkandi and CPS Badarpur yesterday. He visited the two schools of ERD Foundation in two programs held in Karimganj yesterday.

Rashidul Bari, father of Prof Suborno Bari also addressed the audience and shared his feelings as a proud father of a genius. Prof G.D. Sharma, Vice-Chancellor, USTM said “USTM always encourages students, scholars, and faculty members from across various institutions of the region to attend such knowledge events here”.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor USTM stated, “We are delighted to welcome Prof. Suborno Isaac Bari to our campus”, stated Shri Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of USTM. “His visit signifies the University’s commitment to fostering global academic collaborations and providing our community with access to world-class intellect and innovation. His visit will inspire the young minds of the North East to work even harder and more enthusiastically on their academic and research pursuits”, he added