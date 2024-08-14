Wednesday, August 14, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Meghalaya govt to appoint locals at tourist assistants: Conrad

Shillong, Aug 14: In a move to enhance the safety and experience of tourists in Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced today that the government will appoint locals as ‘Tourist Assistants’ in a phased manner and these personnel will be in uniform and will not only serve as tour guides but will also provide security and offer crucial information to visitors.

The announcement comes in the wake of recent law and order issues that have adversely affected tourism in the region. The Chief Minister acknowledged the impact of these incidents, stating, “We must work together to condemn such incidents and promote a positive environment for tourism.”

He urged stakeholders, including traditional leaders, local organizations, and various entities within the tourism sector, to collaborate in restoring confidence among tourists.

“The goal is to make tourists feel safe and ensure they receive accurate information,” the Chief Minister stated during a consultation with tourism stakeholders at the State Convention Centre in Shillong on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister further invited suggestions from stakeholders on how to enhance the tourism ecosystem, emphasizing that the objective is not just to increase tourist footfall but also to create unique tours and circuits that offer memorable experiences.

During the conclave, the government also unveiled the autumn tourism calendar, featuring a lineup of key events designed to attract visitors to the state. These events include the Shillong Literary Festival from November 12-14, the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival on November 15-16, the Me’gong Festival on November 29-30, The Hills Festival on December 6-7, and the Bryan Adams India Tour on December 10. Additionally, the Winter Tales is scheduled for December 12-14.

Further, the list of guests on the dais also unveiled a draft document of Meghalaya at 60, underlining the vision of the state government.

