Saturday, August 17, 2024
NATIONAL

Mamata threatens to protest in Delhi if CBI fails to crack RG Kar case by Aug 18

By: Agencies

Kolkata, Aug 16: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday set a deadline till August 18 for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to complete its investigation into the rape and murder of a junior doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata last week.

The Chief Minister also said that if the CBI fails to meet the deadline, Trinamool Congress will stage protests in the national capital on this issue. “If the CBI is unable to nab the culprits by Sunday, there will be bigger agitations. We will stage protest demonstrations in Delhi. We want the culprits to be hanged by Sunday,” the Chief Minister said while addressing a gathering at the end of a rally taken out by Trinamool Congress in Kolkata on Friday.

She also blamed the opposition political forces, especially the CPI(M) and the BJP, for the ransacking of the emergency department of the R.G Kar Medical College after midnight on Wednesday. “CPI(M) and BJP are responsible for the vandalism at RG Kar.

After Wednesday’s incident, the CPI(M) youth wing activists assembled there with DYFI flags, while BJP supporters assembled there with the national flag. This should be stopped,” the Chief Minister said. Launching a scathing attack against the BJP for ‘poiticising’ the R.G. Kar incident, the Chief Minister said the BJP is unable to stand on its own feet at the Centre.

“Nitish Kumar and Chandrabau Naidu are the supports for BJP now. For me, people of all religions are the same. I do not thrive on negative propaganda or mud-slinging,” she said. She also issued an indirect caution towards the opposition parties, asking them not to push her to the extreme point. “More I am cool, more it is good for you. But if hit, I can be a cyclone or tornado,” she claimed.

IANS

Political will needed to bring legislation to stop violence against medics: IMA chief
'Save rapists movement' is unifying factor for INDIA bloc: BJP
