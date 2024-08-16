Saturday, August 17, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Political will needed to bring legislation to stop violence against medics: IMA chief

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Aug 16: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Friday demanded a Central Act (Central Protection Act for Doctors) protecting medical professionals from violence at workplaces, saying only a legislation to this effect would end the doctors’ strike against the brutal rape and murder of junior doctor at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital last week.

“Nothing other than a Central Act will end our strike. An ordinance for the Central Act will be the final answer to violence against doctors. A 2019 draft is also with the Ministry. It didn’t go to the Parliament while an amendment to the Epidemic Diseases Act is already in the statute which can be incorporated,” IMA National President R.V. Asokan told IANS on Friday.

On Thursday evening, the IMA called for a 24-hour nationwide withdrawal of medical services starting 6 a.m. on Saturday till 6 a.m. on Sunday in protest against the R.G. Kar incident. Asokan told IANS that it only takes a political will to bring a Central Act against violence against healthcare professionals at hospitals.

He also said the shutdown call will affect only the non-essential medical services, including routine OPDs and elective surgeries, while essential services, including emergency departments, will continue to function normally.

Calling the R.G. Kar incident a crime against humanity, the IMA chief said, “The act was not carried out by one person. More persons were involved in the crime and the culprits are still around. So the investigation can not be concluded… There are a lot of things which have to be made public in a transparent manner. We are waiting for a proper investigation by the CBI.”

He also informed that the association members have met Health Minister (J.P. Nadda) who is aware of the situation. “Like airports, hospitals too should have a safety protocol system,” Asokan said.

“Doctors, especially women, are vulnerable to violence because of the nature of their profession. It is for the authorities to provide safety to the doctors inside hospitals and campuses. Physical assaults are results of the indifference and insensitivity of the concerned authorities to the needs of the doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers,” the IMA statement said on Thursday.

