‘Rapture’ draws rapturous crowds to theatre

Tura, August 16: The maiden screening of the critically acclaimed film Rapture took place at the Tura Auditorium on August 15, 2024. The event was met with overwhelming enthusiasm, with full houses and sold-out shows.

The film, directed by noted film director Dominic Sangma and produced by local talent Eva Gunme Marak, has garnered international acclaim on the festival circuit, making its homecoming in Tura a particularly special occasion for the Garo community.

The audience’s warm reception was a testament to the film’s impact, as it resonated deeply with local viewers.

Following the screening, the director, cast, and crew engaged in an interactive session with the audience, sharing insights into the making of the film and discussing its themes. The personal interaction added a layer of intimacy to the event, strengthening the connection between the film and its viewers.

Eva Gunme Marak, who played a pivotal role as the local producer, expressed her gratitude to the Garo community for their unwavering support. She noted that bringing the film back to its roots was a dream fulfilled, and the positive reception reinforced the film’s cultural significance.

Director Dominic Sangma echoed these sentiments, stating, “The response we received today in Tura is beyond anything we could have imagined. Rapture is a story close to our hearts, and to see it embraced by the Garo community, our home, is truly humbling.”

The event was made possible through the collaboration of the Department of Art and Culture and the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Government of Meghalaya.

The Deputy Commissioner of West Garo Hills, Tura, along with other governmental bodies, played a crucial role in supporting and facilitating the screening.

Rapture continues to captivate audiences both locally and internationally and its screening in Tura marks a significant milestone in its journey. The film’s success is a source of pride for the state of Meghalaya, showcasing the immense talent and creativity emerging from the region.

Earlier lines stretching for hundreds of metres, a rare event for residents of Garo Hills was seen outside the theatre where the first screening took place with many still hoping that someone would give up their ticket for a glimpse of history that has always been in the making.