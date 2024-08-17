India is a global leader with breakthrough innovations: Bill Gates

Seattle, Aug 17: Microsoft co-founder and renowned philanthropist Bill Gates flagged off the first-ever India Day celebrations in the Greater Seattle area, describing India as a “global leader” with breakthrough innovations in various sectors.

Attending the event as the Guest of Honour at the invitation of the Consulate General of India in Seattle, Gates expressed his admiration for India’s advancements in technology, agriculture, and healthcare.

He emphasised the positive impact these innovations have had on saving and improving lives. Sharing photos from the event in which he donned a scarf in the hues of the Indian tricolour, Gates said that it was an “honour” for him to participate in the celebrations. “India is a global leader with breakthrough innovations in areas like technology, agriculture, and healthcare that are saving and improving lives.

It has been an honour to collaborate with the Indian government, philanthropists, the private sector, nonprofits, and the Indian American community. Happy Independence Day to all Indians!” he said in a post on Instagram. The inaugural India Day celebrations in Seattle featured a vibrant showcase of diverse Indian cultural heritage.

Floats representing various states and regions of the country were displayed, along with cultural performances that celebrated the theme of ‘Unity in Diversity’. Prominent leaders of the Indian-American community contributed to the creation of these floats, highlighting key aspects of India’s rich cultural traditions. The Consulate General of India in Seattle expressed gratitude to Gates for inaugurating the event.

“Thank you, Mr Bill Gates, for flagging off the first India Day celebrations in the Greater Seattle area,” the Consulate posted on X. The Consulate also acknowledged the participation of Congresswomen Suzan K DelBene and Kim Schrier, Congressman Adam Smith, Washington Lieutenant Governor Denny Heck, and Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs. Additionally, Mayors of several nearby cities, including Bellevue, Tacoma, Kent, Auburn, Renton, SeaTac, Snoqualmie, and Mercer Island, joined the celebrations, showing their support for the Indian community.

