NATIONALNews Alert

TMC in firefighting mode as Durga Puja committee refuses donation over RG Kar tragedy

Kolkata, Aug 17:  The Trinamool Congress has gone into firefighting mode as one Durga Puja committee in West Bengal has announced its decision to refuse the annual Puja donation by the state government as a token of protest against the rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital.

One of the office-bearers of the Uttarpara Sakti Sangha Club based out of Uttarpara in Hooghly District, announced the decision on camera to refuse the donation which has been increased to Rs 85,000 this year from Rs 70,000 last year. “This decision is not political in any way.

This is a token protest and the demand for quick punishment for the culprits in the RG Kar case. We might face some financial difficulty this year in conducting the puja but we have come to the decision that we will not take this donation for Durga Puja this year,” the secretary of the club, Prasenjit Ghosh was heard claiming in the video.

The video went viral on social media with netizens supporting the decision with the tagline ‘Meyer Bichar Din, Mayer pujo nejera bujhe nebo (Give justice to the daughter, leave worship of Mother to us).’ Understanding that the sentiment was fast spreading among citizens of West Bengal, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh released a counter video describing the move as a stunt to attract publicity over the RG Kar tragedy.

“You might have enough money and you can opt to refuse the donation. Remember that Durga Puja involves a lot of economic activities. So better you pay the poor vendors and working class from your own pocket. The state government’s donation to the community’s Puja committees is meant for being circulated among the poor through these clubs,” he said. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced that next year the donation amount will be increased to Rs 1,00,000.

IANS

