Sunday, August 18, 2024
NATIONAL

Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren to meet BJP leaders in Delhi amid switchover buzz

By: Agencies

Ranchi, Aug 18 (IANS) Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren along with a few JMM MLAs is likely to meet BJP leaders in the national capital on Sunday, setting rumours of switching sides.

Champai Soren left Jamshedpur by road on Sunday morning and reached Kolkata, from where he took a flight to Delhi.

It is being reported that JMM MLAs like Dashrath Gagrai, Ramdas Soren, Chamra Linda, and Sameer Mohanty, along with former MLA Lobin Hembrom, are accompanying him.

For the past three days, rumours about these leaders joining the BJP have been a hot topic in Jharkhand politics.

However, Champai Soren had previously denied these rumours, by saying, ” I am fine where I am.”

Meanwhile, on Saturday evening, former JMM MLA Lobin Hembrom met Champai Soren at his residence in Ranchi.

Shortly after, Champai Soren left for his home in Jamshedpur. Lobin Hembrom has already announced that he is joining the BJP and mentioned that Champai Soren has been in talks with the BJP leaders.

It is expected that these MLAs will meet BJP’s Jharkhand election in-charge, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in Delhi on Sunday.

They might officially join the party later in the day. If more than six MLAs join the BJP, it could threaten the majority of the Hemant Soren government.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren is scheduled to attend an event in Pakur on Sunday.

Hemant Soren resigned from the Chief Minister’s post on January 31 after being arrested in a land scam case. On February 4, Champai Soren became the CM with Hemant’s support.

However, after getting bail and being released from jail on June 28, Hemant Soren removed Champai Soren and resumed the Chief Minister’s role on July 4.

Since then, tensions have been brewing, as Champai Soren had led JMM to win three seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

–IANS

