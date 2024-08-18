Sunday, August 18, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Iewduh market awaits much-needed upgrade

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 17: Meghalaya’s largest and oldest traditional market, Iewduh is eagerly awaiting the start of a long-overdue beautification project. A recent visit to Iewduh highlighted the urgent need for modernisation, as the bustling market, home to thousands of shops, struggles with outdated infrastructure and inadequate facilities.
Many areas within the market lack basic drainage provisions, leading to frequent congestion in the narrow and clogged lanes.
The situation is further aggravated by shopkeepers who place their goods outside their shops, adding to the overcrowding.
Another significant issue is cleanliness with the market often resembling a dustbin by evening, and unsightly drainage pipes and broken pavements detracting from its traditional charm.
In addition to the shopkeepers, numerous vendors also depend on Iewduh for their livelihood.
The state government recently announced a Rs 15-crore beautification project aimed at renovating and modernising the market.
The beautification project promises to create a more vibrant, functional, and accessible space for local sellers, customers, and tourists alike.

Previous article
KHNAM to stage demonstration at Malki ground from tomorrow
Next article
TOGETHER IN SOLIDARITY…
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Healthcare affected in state as OPD services remain shut

Kolkata doctor’s rape-murder: Meghalaya’s medical fraternity joins IMA’s 24-hour nationwide strike call By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 17: The medical fraternity...
MEGHALAYA

Shillong-Dawki road work to be faster after monsoon

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 17: The work on the much-awaited Shillong-Dawki Road will be expedited once the rains...
MEGHALAYA

Ex-CM Salseng Marak laid to rest with state honours

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 17: The funeral of veteran Congress leader and Former Chief Minister, Salseng C Marak,...
MEGHALAYA

Climate Council reviews draft green growth framework

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 17: The Meghalaya State Council on Climate Change & Sustainable Development, chaired by Chief...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Healthcare affected in state as OPD services remain shut

MEGHALAYA 0
Kolkata doctor’s rape-murder: Meghalaya’s medical fraternity joins IMA’s 24-hour nationwide...

Shillong-Dawki road work to be faster after monsoon

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 17: The work on the...

Ex-CM Salseng Marak laid to rest with state honours

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 17: The funeral of veteran...
Load more

Popular news

Healthcare affected in state as OPD services remain shut

MEGHALAYA 0
Kolkata doctor’s rape-murder: Meghalaya’s medical fraternity joins IMA’s 24-hour nationwide...

Shillong-Dawki road work to be faster after monsoon

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 17: The work on the...

Ex-CM Salseng Marak laid to rest with state honours

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 17: The funeral of veteran...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img