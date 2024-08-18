Iewduh market awaits much-needed upgrade

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 17: Meghalaya’s largest and oldest traditional market, Iewduh is eagerly awaiting the start of a long-overdue beautification project. A recent visit to Iewduh highlighted the urgent need for modernisation, as the bustling market, home to thousands of shops, struggles with outdated infrastructure and inadequate facilities.

Many areas within the market lack basic drainage provisions, leading to frequent congestion in the narrow and clogged lanes.

The situation is further aggravated by shopkeepers who place their goods outside their shops, adding to the overcrowding.

Another significant issue is cleanliness with the market often resembling a dustbin by evening, and unsightly drainage pipes and broken pavements detracting from its traditional charm.

In addition to the shopkeepers, numerous vendors also depend on Iewduh for their livelihood.

The state government recently announced a Rs 15-crore beautification project aimed at renovating and modernising the market.

The beautification project promises to create a more vibrant, functional, and accessible space for local sellers, customers, and tourists alike.