KHNAM to stage demonstration at Malki ground from tomorrow

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 17: Irked by government’s inaction, the Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) has announced plans to stage a sit-in demonstration at Malki football ground starting Monday, demanding that the state government do away with personal interviews insofar as recruitment process for Group B, C, and D positions is concerned.

During a press conference on Friday, KHNAM working president Thomas Passah said the protest is a response to the government’s inaction, despite more than a year passing since the party first raised this demand. Passah emphasised that the selection process for filling vacant posts in various government departments should rely solely on written examinations to ensure that the most deserving candidates are selected.

Passah noted that KHNAM had previously submitted a representation to the MDA 1.0 government, including notifications from the central government and several other state governments that have already abolished personal interviews for these categories of posts.

“The central government discontinued personal interviews for Group B, C, and D positions in 2016, and over 23 states in the country have implemented this decision,” said Passah. He added that the Centre’s move aimed to create a more transparent recruitment process, free from any form of nepotism, and urged the Meghalaya state government to follow suit.

The sit-in demonstration at Malki football ground will continue until the state government takes action on their demand.