Sunday, August 18, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

KHNAM to stage demonstration at Malki ground from tomorrow

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 17: Irked by government’s inaction, the Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) has announced plans to stage a sit-in demonstration at Malki football ground starting Monday, demanding that the state government do away with personal interviews insofar as recruitment process for Group B, C, and D positions is concerned.
During a press conference on Friday, KHNAM working president Thomas Passah said the protest is a response to the government’s inaction, despite more than a year passing since the party first raised this demand. Passah emphasised that the selection process for filling vacant posts in various government departments should rely solely on written examinations to ensure that the most deserving candidates are selected.
Passah noted that KHNAM had previously submitted a representation to the MDA 1.0 government, including notifications from the central government and several other state governments that have already abolished personal interviews for these categories of posts.
“The central government discontinued personal interviews for Group B, C, and D positions in 2016, and over 23 states in the country have implemented this decision,” said Passah. He added that the Centre’s move aimed to create a more transparent recruitment process, free from any form of nepotism, and urged the Meghalaya state government to follow suit.
The sit-in demonstration at Malki football ground will continue until the state government takes action on their demand.

Previous article
Farmers benefit from KVK prog in WGH
Next article
Iewduh market awaits much-needed upgrade
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Healthcare affected in state as OPD services remain shut

Kolkata doctor’s rape-murder: Meghalaya’s medical fraternity joins IMA’s 24-hour nationwide strike call By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 17: The medical fraternity...
MEGHALAYA

Shillong-Dawki road work to be faster after monsoon

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 17: The work on the much-awaited Shillong-Dawki Road will be expedited once the rains...
MEGHALAYA

Ex-CM Salseng Marak laid to rest with state honours

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 17: The funeral of veteran Congress leader and Former Chief Minister, Salseng C Marak,...
MEGHALAYA

Climate Council reviews draft green growth framework

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 17: The Meghalaya State Council on Climate Change & Sustainable Development, chaired by Chief...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Healthcare affected in state as OPD services remain shut

MEGHALAYA 0
Kolkata doctor’s rape-murder: Meghalaya’s medical fraternity joins IMA’s 24-hour nationwide...

Shillong-Dawki road work to be faster after monsoon

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 17: The work on the...

Ex-CM Salseng Marak laid to rest with state honours

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 17: The funeral of veteran...
Load more

Popular news

Healthcare affected in state as OPD services remain shut

MEGHALAYA 0
Kolkata doctor’s rape-murder: Meghalaya’s medical fraternity joins IMA’s 24-hour nationwide...

Shillong-Dawki road work to be faster after monsoon

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 17: The work on the...

Ex-CM Salseng Marak laid to rest with state honours

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 17: The funeral of veteran...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img