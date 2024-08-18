Sunday, August 18, 2024
Jasmin Bhasin: Difficult to portray serious character when you have a pleasant person's image

The Shillong Times

Shillong, August 18: Actress Jasmin Bhasin, who is known for ‘Bigg Boss 14’, ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi’, and ‘Naagin 4’, has said that it was very difficult for her to portray a serious character when she already has a set image of a very pleasant person.

 

 

 

The actress, who is gearing up for her upcoming Punjabi film ‘Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di’, has been on a promotional spree for her movie in Australia. She recently took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself talking about her part in the film.

 

In the video, Jasmine can be heard saying, “To prepare yourself for a serious role is very difficult when you already have an image of a vibrant person. In that case, it becomes very difficult for such an actor to convince their audience about the seriousness of a role. I consciously used to think every time on set that, ‘Jasmine is not here, the character is here’.”

 

‘Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di’ also stars Punjabi superstar Gippy Grewal, Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi, Prince Kanwaljeet Singh. The film has been written and directed by Gippy Grewal.

 

Jasmin Bhasin, who has worked in Hindi television along with Punjabi films, made her debut in 2011 with the Tamil film ‘Vaanam’.

 

She made her Punjabi debut with the comedy-drama ‘Honeymoon’ opposite Gippy Grewal.

 

The actress is currently dating Aly Goni. The two met for the first time in Mumbai, in 2018, before heading to Argentina. They were roped in for Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ for its season 9 with 10 others. While shooting in Argentina, they hit it off and became good friends. The couple will soon tie the nuptial knot. (IANS)

Rapture draws rapturous crowds to theatre screens
