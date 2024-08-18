Sunday, August 18, 2024
‘Got a problem?’ Big B opens up on working at 81

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, August 18: Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, who was recently seen as Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, has finally responded to people’s query about him working at the age of 81.

 

On Sunday, Big B took to his blog, and penned a long note in which he addressed the query as to what’s the need of working at this age when he practically has everything in this world.

 

The actor said he doesn’t have any concrete answer to the question, but, he shared that he looks at work as an opportunity with childlike enthusiasm.

 

He wrote, “They keep asking me on the sets the reason for me to be working .. and I have no answers for this, except it’s another job opportunity for me… what else could possibly be the reason… others have their own assessment of occasions and conditions, and often like to exercise their model to be prime… wear my shoes, and find out… maybe you are right, and maybe not.. you have the liberty to have your conclusions and I have the liberty of my work.”

 

The actor added, “My work was given to me… when it is given to you, answer that question… my reasons may not agree with you… but because the right to express has been given multiple tunnels of presence, you are heard… you said, I heard, I gave reason for working on… that is me.. what reason I have is mine… enclosed shuttered and locked.

 

“And the ‘impotency of content’ compels you to build your own sand castles and enjoy its manufacturing… in time sandcastles fall down… may you that build them, find a measure of permanency/.. if it has been built for you and your business… mine is done and it stands still – I WORK… PERIOD… got a problem with that? well then… get to work and find out”.

 

The actor is currently busy with his popular TV game show, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 16’ which airs on Sony Entertainment Television. (IANS)

