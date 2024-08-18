Sunday, August 18, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

Shoes, personal belongings in 1 tray at airports can raise cross-contamination risk: Experts

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, August 18:  Using the same tray for carrying shoes and personal belongings at airport security check-ins can raise cross-contamination risks, warned experts on Sunday, after a senior executive recently flagged the “unsanitary practice” being carried out at Bengaluru airport.

 

The majority of airports in India ask passengers wearing boots and shoes with heels to remove them and drop them off for scanning. While there are trays that come with an image of shoes, people often use the same trays for dropping personal items.

 

Taking to social media platform X.com, Anand Nichani, the managing director of Magniflex India, this week called out against the practice of using the same trays to keep passengers’ shoes and personal items such as phones and laptops for being scanned at airport security check-in.

 

“The same trays that carry our muddy shoes are used for our personal items at airport security! This is NOT okay! Bengaluru airport, it’s time to make dedicated trays for shoes MANDATORY for a cleaner and more pleasant experience for everyone!”, posted Nichani, who was flying from Bengaluru to Delhi.

 

While Bengaluru International Airport responded by saying “We’ve positioned dedicated shoe trays adjacent to all of the X-rays for ease”, Nichani said it has to be made mandatory.

 

Dr. Aravinda S N, Lead Consultant – Internal Medicine, Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru, told IANS that “using the same trays for shoes and personal belongings can lead to the transfer of harmful microorganisms, such as bacteria, viruses, and fungi, from footwear to personal items. This can result in the spread of illnesses, including influenza, norovirus, and MRSA”.

 

“Footwear, especially shoes, transmit infection and can contaminate the floors or the place where they are kept, increasing cross-contamination risks in public spaces,” added Dr. Neha Mishra, Consultant – Infectious Diseases, Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru

 

The experts noted that children and the elderly are more susceptible to infections due to weaker immune systems.

 

Exposure to contaminated surfaces and objects can lead to severe health issues, such as respiratory infections, gastrointestinal problems, and even life-threatening conditions like sepsis.

 

Poor sanitation and unhygienic practices pose severe health risks, leading to gastrointestinal infections, respiratory ailments, and skin diseases. These conditions can escalate into pandemics and have long-term consequences, including weakened immunity and chronic illnesses.

 

Separate shoe containers can carry a lesser risk of transmission of infections without contaminating other goods that are being screened at the airport, Mishra said.

 

Aravinda suggested some basic tips to prevent the spread of infectious diseases while travelling in public spaces such as using hand sanitizer frequently, avoiding touching your face or mouth during security checks, and washing hands thoroughly after passing through security checks. (IANS)

Previous article
India sees surge in super-luxury car sales amid ‘generational mindset’ shift
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Bengal doctor’s association bars Sandip Ghosh for indefinite period

Kolkata, Aug 18 : A prominent doctors’ body in West Bengal, where the former principal of state-run R.G....
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Jasmin Bhasin: Difficult to portray serious character when you have a pleasant person’s image

Shillong, August 18: Actress Jasmin Bhasin, who is known for 'Bigg Boss 14', 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi',...
Technology

India to set Space Station by 2035, land human on Moon by 2040: Dr Jitendra Singh

Shillong, August 18:  The Indian space station -- Bharatiya Antariksha Station (BAS) -- is expected to be set...
Business

Earnings of medium-sized businesses up 7 pc on chips in South Korea

Shillong, August 18: The combined earnings of South Korea's top 500 medium-sized businesses jumped 7 per cent (year-on-year)...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Bengal doctor’s association bars Sandip Ghosh for indefinite period

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Aug 18 : A prominent doctors’ body in...

Jasmin Bhasin: Difficult to portray serious character when you have a pleasant person’s image

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, August 18: Actress Jasmin Bhasin, who is known...

India to set Space Station by 2035, land human on Moon by 2040: Dr Jitendra Singh

Technology 0
Shillong, August 18:  The Indian space station -- Bharatiya...
Load more

Popular news

Bengal doctor’s association bars Sandip Ghosh for indefinite period

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Aug 18 : A prominent doctors’ body in...

Jasmin Bhasin: Difficult to portray serious character when you have a pleasant person’s image

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, August 18: Actress Jasmin Bhasin, who is known...

India to set Space Station by 2035, land human on Moon by 2040: Dr Jitendra Singh

Technology 0
Shillong, August 18:  The Indian space station -- Bharatiya...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img