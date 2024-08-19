Monday, August 19, 2024
Vicky Kaushal is a lone warrior fighting off enemies with swords in ‘Chhaava’ poster

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, August 19: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, whose recent release ‘Bad Newz’ became his second film to enter the Rs 100 crore club, is now all set to go back in time to tell a story of the Maratha empire with his upcoming film ‘Chhava’. On Monday, the actor shared the poster of the film.

 

 

 

He took to his Instagram to share a picture of an overhead shot in which his character can be seen as the lone warrior fighting the army of the enemies with swords in both his hands. His post also said that the teaser for the film will be out on Monday.

 

He wrote in the caption, “Unbowed. Unbroken. Unconquerable. The courage to defy an empire. #Chhaava Teaser Out In 1 Hour! The Warrior Roars… on 6th December 2024”.

 

‘Chhava’, directed by Laxman Utekar, is based upon the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Indian warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the role of Yeshubai Bhosle, wife of Sambhaji Maharaj along with Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana and Divya Dutta in supporting roles.

 

The first look of ‘Chhava’ was attached with ‘Stree 2’ which is currently racing ahead on the Indian box-office with unstoppable force. The first look of the film showcased Vicky fighting off the enemies inside a fort as he leaps and kills them while trying to “hold the fort”.

 

The film is set to debut in theatres on December 6, 2025 and will clash with the Allu Arjun-starrer potential box-office juggernaut ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’. This is Vicky’s 2nd biggest clash after ‘Sam Bahadur’ which locked horns with the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’.

 

Meanwhile, Vicky’s ‘Bad Newz’, which also stars Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, has collected Rs 113 crore worldwide as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

 

Incidentally, ‘Chhava’ is set to release a year after Vicky’s ‘Sam Bahadur’. (IANS)

Previous article
Big Dawgs hitmaker Hanumankind to make acting debut in Rifle Club
