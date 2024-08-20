Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Assam Police deport three Bangladeshi nationals, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati, Aug 20:  Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said at least three Bangladeshi nationals, who illegally entered India through Tripura, have been deported.

The infiltrators were identified as MD Abu Shaid, Asadul Islam and MD Sarwar, all residents of Bangladesh’s Rajshahi district.

According to police, among the arrested individuals, one has an Aadhaar card and he entered India for the second time. They were planning to travel to Chennai for labour work; however, upon arresting them, the police pushed back the individuals to Bangladesh.

Taking to social media platform X, Chief Minister Sarma wrote, “Assam Police apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals last night who entered India from the Tripura side. The individuals were identified as MD Abu Shaid, son of Abdul Adud from Akhila village, Rajshahi district; Asadul Islam, son of the late Atabur Rahman from Godagari village, Rajshahi district; and MD Sarwar, son of MD Satabur Rahaman, also from Godagari village, Rajshahi district.”

“One of them was found with an Aadhaar card, having entered India for the second time, all three intended to travel to Chennai for labour work. They have since been pushed back to Bangladesh,” his post read.

The lone Integrated Check Post (ICP) in Assam’s Karimganj district which shares a border with Bangladesh was temporarily closed and trade was halted due to the volatile situation in the neighbouring country. Karimganj shares a 110-km long boundary with Bangladesh, including around a four-km river boundary.

The security vigil along the international border of Bangladesh was beefed up following the unrest in the neighbouring country. The authority in the Karimganj district said that only Indian students studying in Bangladesh are allowed to travel to India, and more than 60 students returned through the Integrated Check Post in Karimganj district after the unrest broke out in the neighbouring country.

IANS

