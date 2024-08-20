Tuesday, August 20, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

Bengal Guv in Delhi, likely to give report on doctor rape-murder case to Amit Shah

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, August 20: West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Tuesday arrived in Delhi and is expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and submit a report on the situation evolving in the state following the rape and murder of a woman doctor at the state-run R.G Kar Medical College & Hospital earlier this month.

 

Political observers feel that since the Governor had already, after interacting with the protesting medical students and junior doctors at R.G Kar last week, criticized the role of the state government in handling the entire case, his report to the Union Mome Ministry might cause further embarrassment to the state government and the ruling Trinamool Congress.

 

Even Trinamool Congress leadership is also apprehensive about that. According to the party leader Kunal Ghosh, the Governor is under pressure from the Union government to prepare and submit such a report so that the democratically elected government in the state can be put in trouble.

 

The state BJP leaders, during the last few days, have been vocal on central intervention in the R.G Kar matter amid statewide protests going on to date.

 

On August 15, the Governor visited R.G. Kar Hospital and assured the protesting doctors and medical students of justice in the tragedy.

 

“Whatever happened at R.G. Kar during the last few days is a blot in the name of humanity. I will not tolerate such things at any cost. The demands of the protesting doctors are just that the real culprits should be nabbed and punished. Students are the future of the country. They should be given proper hearing,” the Governor said then.

 

He also said that maintaining law and order is the responsibility of the state government besides giving a call for everyone to be united for the sake of women’s safety.

 

There have been massive protests in West Bengal and a strike by doctors across the country over the case and allegations of a botched probe and cover-up. (IANS)

Previous article
Madhya Pradesh HC to hear plea on security of doctors today  
Next article
ULFA-I bomb threat: Assam Police to hand over two cases to NIA
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Indian tablet market sees robust 23 pc growth in Q2, Apple leads

New Delhi, Aug 20:  Driven by the rapid adoption of 5G, the Indian tablet market experienced a robust...
NATIONAL

India records 26 pc jump in FDI flows in first quarter

Mumbai, Aug 20: The gross foreign direct investment (FDI) flowing into the Indian economy has surged by 26.4...
NATIONAL

Rahul Gandhi, Kharge to visit J&K for key election meetings

Srinagar, Aug 20: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge...
NATIONAL

Assam Police deport three Bangladeshi nationals, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati, Aug 20:  Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said at least three Bangladeshi nationals, who...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Indian tablet market sees robust 23 pc growth in Q2, Apple leads

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 20:  Driven by the rapid adoption...

India records 26 pc jump in FDI flows in first quarter

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Aug 20: The gross foreign direct investment (FDI)...

Rahul Gandhi, Kharge to visit J&K for key election meetings

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Aug 20: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the...
Load more

Popular news

Indian tablet market sees robust 23 pc growth in Q2, Apple leads

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 20:  Driven by the rapid adoption...

India records 26 pc jump in FDI flows in first quarter

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Aug 20: The gross foreign direct investment (FDI)...

Rahul Gandhi, Kharge to visit J&K for key election meetings

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Aug 20: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img