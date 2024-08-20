Tuesday, August 20, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

ULFA-I bomb threat: Assam Police to hand over two cases to NIA

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, Aug 20: Assam Police will hand over two cases related to the ULFA-I’s bomb threat on Independence Day to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), said Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh on Tuesday.

The DGP stated that the police have registered 10 cases related to the incident on August 15 where the banned militant outfit ULFA-I had claimed to have planted explosives in at least 25 locations across the state.

“Of these 10 cases two will be handed over to the NIA team. We have written a letter to the Central government requesting them to take over the cases immediately,” DGP Singh said. he said that the state police have made significant progress on the case.

The DGP stated, “In Sivasagar, we have arrested four persons on suspicion of being involved with planting explosives. One of them is believed to be actively involved in the whole incident. For the sake of investigation, I cannot reveal more details in the matter but the culprits will be punished.”

He has also warned that no one who tries to stall the progress of Assam will be spared. “The state has been witnessing rapid progress under a peaceful environment. The recent incident is an attempt to stall the development of Assam. Although I should not comment on political things; however, we must maintain strict law and order in the state,” Singh added.

Meanwhile, reacting to a bomb threat on Monday afternoon in a shopping mall in Guwahati, the top cop said, “In the last six months, many big malls in India have received hoax bomb calls. We also received such calls on Monday for a mall in Guwahati and as the police cannot take any threat on a lighter note, we evacuated the mall and conducted a thorough search. Nothing was recovered from the mall in our investigation.”

Outlawed United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) in a statement had claimed that they had planted bombs at 25 locations in Assam and these were supposed to be exploded between 6 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Independence Day.

However, due to some technical snag, the plan failed and the bombs did not explode. The Assam Police later jumped into action and rescued explosives from some locations including Guwahati. An SIT has been formed by the police to look into the whole incident.

IANS

Previous article
Bengal Guv in Delhi, likely to give report on doctor rape-murder case to Amit Shah
Next article
Kolkata rape-murder case: ‘Horrific’, SC orders formation of national task force for safety of doctors
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Indian tablet market sees robust 23 pc growth in Q2, Apple leads

New Delhi, Aug 20:  Driven by the rapid adoption of 5G, the Indian tablet market experienced a robust...
NATIONAL

India records 26 pc jump in FDI flows in first quarter

Mumbai, Aug 20: The gross foreign direct investment (FDI) flowing into the Indian economy has surged by 26.4...
NATIONAL

Rahul Gandhi, Kharge to visit J&K for key election meetings

Srinagar, Aug 20: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge...
NATIONAL

Assam Police deport three Bangladeshi nationals, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati, Aug 20:  Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said at least three Bangladeshi nationals, who...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Indian tablet market sees robust 23 pc growth in Q2, Apple leads

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 20:  Driven by the rapid adoption...

India records 26 pc jump in FDI flows in first quarter

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Aug 20: The gross foreign direct investment (FDI)...

Rahul Gandhi, Kharge to visit J&K for key election meetings

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Aug 20: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the...
Load more

Popular news

Indian tablet market sees robust 23 pc growth in Q2, Apple leads

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 20:  Driven by the rapid adoption...

India records 26 pc jump in FDI flows in first quarter

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Aug 20: The gross foreign direct investment (FDI)...

Rahul Gandhi, Kharge to visit J&K for key election meetings

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Aug 20: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img