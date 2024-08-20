Tuesday, August 20, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Complaint against cop to DGP

By: Agencies

Date:

 Tura, August 20: Several groups based in the plain belt of Garo Hills have complained against the Officer in Charge of Hallaidayganj police station, accusing him of abetting and encouraging illegal business operations being carried out by some businessmen from the region.

The complaint filed jointly by the All Meghalaya Minorities Labour Union, Anti Corruption Foundation of India, Handicapped Welfare Association and Lower Haripur Somaj Shebok Association, was made to Meghalaya DGP, Idashisha Nongrang in Shillong on August 16. The groups pointed to various illegal activities taking place in the area like illegal Teer counters, brick kilns and mining of soil etc and blamed the police official for the same.

The complaint, while alleging the involvement of the official in the illegal operations, has urged the DGP to look into the matter.

