Tuesday, August 20, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Awareness on Right to Public Service Act held

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

Tura, August 20: An awareness program on the Meghalaya Right to Public Services Act, 2020, was on Tuesday organized by the South West Garo Hills District Administration, at Ampati Degree College.

The programme featured five resource persons, including Dr. R. Ch. Marak, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of South West Garo Hills, Ampati; Dr. W. C. R Marak, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of South West Garo Hills, Ampati; Shri E.A. Marak, District Informatics Officer, NIC; Shri Dibyajyoti Hajong, Labour Inspector, Labour Department; and Shri R.A. Sangma, Motor Vehicle Inspector, District Transport Office.

The primary objective of the program was to raise awareness about the Meghalaya Right to Public Services Act, 2020, which guarantees time-bound delivery of over 188 notified public services across multiple government departments. Attendees were informed about their rights under this law, the services available, and the steps to take if these services are delayed or denied.

Previous article
Complaint against cop to DGP
Next article
NEC office staff arrested on rape charge
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

AIIMS Delhi issues protocol for handling patients with suspected monkeypox

New Delhi, Aug 20:  The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on Tuesday issued a protocol...
NATIONAL

Tripura: 3 of family among 7 killed in landslides due to heavy rainfall

Agartala, Aug 20:  At least seven persons, including three members of a family, were killed, while two persons...
Economy

Rate cut only after durable alignment of inflation to 4 pc target: RBI chief

New Delhi, Aug 20:  A decision on reducing the key policy repo rate will depend on keeping inflation...
MEGHALAYA

NEC office staff arrested on rape charge

Shillong, August 20: A cashier in North Eastern Council (NEC) office here, Shambu Sharma was produced before a...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

AIIMS Delhi issues protocol for handling patients with suspected monkeypox

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 20:  The All India Institute of...

Tripura: 3 of family among 7 killed in landslides due to heavy rainfall

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, Aug 20:  At least seven persons, including three...

Rate cut only after durable alignment of inflation to 4 pc target: RBI chief

Economy 0
New Delhi, Aug 20:  A decision on reducing the...
Load more

Popular news

AIIMS Delhi issues protocol for handling patients with suspected monkeypox

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 20:  The All India Institute of...

Tripura: 3 of family among 7 killed in landslides due to heavy rainfall

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, Aug 20:  At least seven persons, including three...

Rate cut only after durable alignment of inflation to 4 pc target: RBI chief

Economy 0
New Delhi, Aug 20:  A decision on reducing the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img