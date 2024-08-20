Awareness on Right to Public Service Act held

Tura, August 20: An awareness program on the Meghalaya Right to Public Services Act, 2020, was on Tuesday organized by the South West Garo Hills District Administration, at Ampati Degree College.

The programme featured five resource persons, including Dr. R. Ch. Marak, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of South West Garo Hills, Ampati; Dr. W. C. R Marak, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of South West Garo Hills, Ampati; Shri E.A. Marak, District Informatics Officer, NIC; Shri Dibyajyoti Hajong, Labour Inspector, Labour Department; and Shri R.A. Sangma, Motor Vehicle Inspector, District Transport Office.

The primary objective of the program was to raise awareness about the Meghalaya Right to Public Services Act, 2020, which guarantees time-bound delivery of over 188 notified public services across multiple government departments. Attendees were informed about their rights under this law, the services available, and the steps to take if these services are delayed or denied.