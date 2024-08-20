NEC office staff arrested on rape charge

Shillong, August 20: A cashier in North Eastern Council (NEC) office here, Shambu Sharma was produced before a local court here today and remanded to 14 days judicial custody after he had been arrested for allegedly molesting a 23-year-old casual employee at his official quarter in Motinagar on Monday afternoon.

The incident reportedly occurred around 1:30 PM on Monday.

The Laitumkhrah police registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for wrongful confinement/assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty.

East Khasi Hills SP, Sylvester Nongtnger told reporters that they had received information yesterday evening that there was an alleged rape incident in NEC campus.

He informed that they had immediately asked the officer-in-charge (OC) of Laitumkhrah police station to go to the NEC campus and investigate.

According to him, the OC then brought both the accused and the victim to Laitumkhrah police station.

Nongtnger informed the victim was sent for medical examination and then registered a case against the accused.