No one can interfere with India’s foreign policy: Pawan Khera defends Hasina’s ‘prolonged’ stay

New Delhi, Aug 21: Congress leader Pawan Khera on Wednesday defended former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s extended stay in the country amid calls from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) for her extradition and said that “no one can interfere” with India’s foreign policy.

BNP Secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir had earlier criticised India for providing prolonged refuge to Hasina, citing several criminal charges against her in Bangladesh.

In response, Khera firmly stated, “India has its independent international policy, and the country does not tolerate it if someone interferes in it.” Speaking to IANS, the Congress leader also addressed recent domestic issues, including the sentencing of culprits in the Ajmer rape case after 32 years and criticised the BJP-led government for its handling of crimes against women, particularly in cases involving minors, citing the recent Badlapur case as an example of government inaction.

He questioned why Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis has not resigned, given the rising incidents of such crimes in the state. “If something like this happens in non-BJP-ruled states, then BJP starts demanding the Chief Minister’s resignation.

I want to know when Devendra Fadnavis is resigning, as he is the Home Minister,” Khera said. Commenting on the Bharat Bandh, the Congress leader affirmed that peaceful protest is a democratic right, recalling that India’s Independence was achieved through such means.

He also took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting that the BJP is struggling with coalition politics after years of focusing on divisive issues.

“Now he (PM Modi) knows that he will have to work, but he is unable to do so because he is neither in the habit of it nor has the ability,” Khera remarked. When asked about the recent dissatisfaction expressed by NISHAD Party chief Sanjay Nishad with the NDA, Khera attributed it to a lack of communication within the NDA.

“He (PM Modi) makes decisions, and the next day, they are overturned because he is not in the habit of discussing things with everyone before making decisions,” Khera said, slamming the Prime Minister. Khera also addressed the ongoing doctors’ strike, stressing the need for better security measures for healthcare professionals.

“The doctors should get some guarantee of their security. They are our health protectors, and we are unable to protect them. How will they protect us?” he said, urging the government to ensure the safety of medical practitioners.

IANS