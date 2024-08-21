Wednesday, August 21, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Rajnath Singh to embark on four-day US visit for high-level defence talks

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Aug 21:  Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will embark on an official visit to the United States from August 23 to 26, at the invitation of US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, to further enhance the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

The four-day visit, starting Friday, comes as part of the growing momentum in India-US relations, particularly in the defence sector. During his visit, Rajnath Singh will hold a bilateral meeting with the US Defence Secretary to discuss various aspects of defence cooperation between the two nations, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

In addition to this key meeting, the Defence Minister is also scheduled to meet Jake Sullivan, the US Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs, to discuss broader strategic issues.

The visit underscores the deepening military-to-military relationship between India and the US, which both nations view as crucial for stability in the Indo-Pacific region. As part of his visit, Rajnath Singh will chair a high-level roundtable with representatives of the US defence industry to discuss ongoing and future collaborations in defence manufacturing and technology.

This engagement is expected to strengthen industrial ties and foster new partnerships in the defence sector. The Defence Minister will also take the opportunity to interact with the Indian community in the US, reinforcing the ties between the two nations at the people-to-people level.

Lweek, Pentagonast  Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh emphasised the importance of the India-US partnership, particularly in light of the National Defense Strategy (NDS) that focuses on the Indo-Pacific and the strategic challenge posed by China. “The relationship with India remains one of great importance.

It’s one of great importance to the Indo-Pacific as well,” she said at a news conference. Rajnath Singh’s visit marks the high-level engagement between India and the US since Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in for his third term in June this year.

IANS

Previous article
No one can interfere with India’s foreign policy: Pawan Khera defends Hasina’s ‘prolonged’ stay
Next article
There was pressure on Badlapur police not to file sexual abuse case: Sanjay Raut
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Piyush Goyal red flags predatory pricing by e-commerce giants

New Delhi, Aug 21: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday raised concerns over the rapid expansion of...
NATIONAL

PIL filed in HC demanding ED probe against RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh

Kolkata, Aug 21: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed at the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday, demanding...
NATIONAL

Can Mpox virus spread through air like Covid-19?

New Delhi, Aug 21: Respiratory droplets might play a role in the spread of Mpox but not as...
NATIONAL

Bharat Bandh: Internet suspended, schools & colleges closed in parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Aug 21: Educational institutes and markets in parts of Rajasthan were closed on Wednesday in the wake...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Piyush Goyal red flags predatory pricing by e-commerce giants

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 21: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal...

PIL filed in HC demanding ED probe against RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Aug 21: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was...

Can Mpox virus spread through air like Covid-19?

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 21: Respiratory droplets might play a...
Load more

Popular news

Piyush Goyal red flags predatory pricing by e-commerce giants

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 21: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal...

PIL filed in HC demanding ED probe against RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Aug 21: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was...

Can Mpox virus spread through air like Covid-19?

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 21: Respiratory droplets might play a...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img