Over 600 students march at NEHU crying out for justice

Fallout of Kolkata medic’s rape and murder case

SHILLONG, Aug 20: Over 600 students gathered on Tuesday at the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) here to participate in a candlelight vigil organised by the North Eastern Hills Students’ University Union (NEHUSU). The vigil was held to show solidarity with the victim of the recent rape and murder incident in Kolkata and to demand justice.

The vigil began at the Central Library, where NEHUSU vice president Riki Deiburom Rabon welcomed the students and expressed gratitude for their support. This was followed by a speech from NEHUSU president, Sandy Sohtun, who condemned the brutal crime and offered words of encouragement to women, urging men to respect and protect women’s rights.

Following the speeches, the students lit their candles and marched from the Central Library to the NEHUSU office, passing by the Administrative Block. They carried placards and chanted slogans like “We want justice!” and “Justice delayed is justice denied,” making their demands for justice loud and clear.

The march concluded at the NEHUSU office around 6 pm, where the students observed a minute of silence in honour of the victim. NEHUSU assistant general secretary, Eva Kordor Kharshandi, then delivered a poignant speech, questioning the state of humanity and the failure to deliver justice. She emphasised the importance of consent and decried the crimes committed against those who dedicate their lives to serving others

The vigil ended with the lighting of candles by NEHUSU president Sandy Sohtun, followed by other union members and the students. The participants placed their candles and placards at the entrance of the NEHUSU office as a symbol of their support and a voice for the victim’s family.

Union’s vice president Riki Deiburom Rabon concluded the event with a vote of thanks, acknowledging the students’ commitment to justice and their solidarity in the fight against violence.

It may be mentioned here that a 31-year-old woman trainee doctor was raped and murdered at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, leading to protests across India where demonstrators demanded justice for the victim.