Wednesday, August 21, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Over 600 students march at NEHU crying out for justice

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Fallout of Kolkata medic’s rape and murder case

SHILLONG, Aug 20: Over 600 students gathered on Tuesday at the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) here to participate in a candlelight vigil organised by the North Eastern Hills Students’ University Union (NEHUSU). The vigil was held to show solidarity with the victim of the recent rape and murder incident in Kolkata and to demand justice.
The vigil began at the Central Library, where NEHUSU vice president Riki Deiburom Rabon welcomed the students and expressed gratitude for their support. This was followed by a speech from NEHUSU president, Sandy Sohtun, who condemned the brutal crime and offered words of encouragement to women, urging men to respect and protect women’s rights.
Following the speeches, the students lit their candles and marched from the Central Library to the NEHUSU office, passing by the Administrative Block. They carried placards and chanted slogans like “We want justice!” and “Justice delayed is justice denied,” making their demands for justice loud and clear.
The march concluded at the NEHUSU office around 6 pm, where the students observed a minute of silence in honour of the victim. NEHUSU assistant general secretary, Eva Kordor Kharshandi, then delivered a poignant speech, questioning the state of humanity and the failure to deliver justice. She emphasised the importance of consent and decried the crimes committed against those who dedicate their lives to serving others
The vigil ended with the lighting of candles by NEHUSU president Sandy Sohtun, followed by other union members and the students. The participants placed their candles and placards at the entrance of the NEHUSU office as a symbol of their support and a voice for the victim’s family.
Union’s vice president Riki Deiburom Rabon concluded the event with a vote of thanks, acknowledging the students’ commitment to justice and their solidarity in the fight against violence.
It may be mentioned here that a 31-year-old woman trainee doctor was raped and murdered at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, leading to protests across India where demonstrators demanded justice for the victim.

Previous article
SSA non-teaching staff call off indefinite sit-in after 21 days
Next article
State govt may rope in private players for power projects
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Newly built road in NGH halves travel time for residents

RESUBELPARA, Aug 20: Residents of North Garo Hills (NGH) are now heaving a sigh of relief as the...
MEGHALAYA

News Capsule

Championship The 43rd Annual State Yogasana Championship will be held on September 14 at Jail Road Boys’ Secondary School....
MEGHALAYA

Students and faculty members of Women’s College, Shillong hold a silent march carrying placards and banners to condemn the recent rape and murder...

MEGHALAYA

NGH cops nab kidnapping suspect

RESUBELPARA, Aug 20: North Garo Hills (NGH) police have nabbed a person allegedly involved in the kidnapping of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Newly built road in NGH halves travel time for residents

MEGHALAYA 0
RESUBELPARA, Aug 20: Residents of North Garo Hills (NGH)...

News Capsule

MEGHALAYA 0
Championship The 43rd Annual State Yogasana Championship will be held...

Students and faculty members of Women’s College, Shillong hold a silent march carrying placards and banners to condemn the recent rape and murder...

MEGHALAYA 0
Load more

Popular news

Newly built road in NGH halves travel time for residents

MEGHALAYA 0
RESUBELPARA, Aug 20: Residents of North Garo Hills (NGH)...

News Capsule

MEGHALAYA 0
Championship The 43rd Annual State Yogasana Championship will be held...

Students and faculty members of Women’s College, Shillong hold a silent march carrying placards and banners to condemn the recent rape and murder...

MEGHALAYA 0
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img