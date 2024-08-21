Wednesday, August 21, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Youth drowns in Umrynjah river while saving friend

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, Aug 20: A 24-year-old youth from Shillong drowned while attempting to save a friend in the Umrynjah river on August 17, according to a delayed report.
The victim, Bankyrshanlang Dohtdong, was a resident of Mawlai Mawroh and had previously worked in the office of the Medical Superintendent at NEIGRIHMS until 2023. The incident occurred near Umrynjah, a river situated below the Barapani dam near Umroi.

