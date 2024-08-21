Wednesday, August 21, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Despite majority, NPP likely to continue with MDA allies

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, Aug 20: The National People’s Party (NPP) is likely to continue with its allies in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) despite securing an absolute majority after three Congress MLAs joined its fold.
Speculations are rife if the NPP will ditch the parties supporting it.
Sources said the other day, some NPP leaders had discussed the idea of removing the United Democratic Party (UDP) from the MDA. But government sources claimed the UDP is safe as Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma is in no mood of asking the party to withdraw from the coalition.
Initially, it was also speculated that the BJP could be asked to go out of the alliance but this is not practical as the party is in power at the Centre and the MDA government enjoys its blessings.
While nothing is confirmed yet, there are murmurs that the Hill State People’s Democratic Party, which has two MLAs with one serving as a Cabinet minister, might be asked to part ways.
Meanwhile, the switchover by the three Congress MLAs has left some ministers worried. They fear if they would be removed to accommodate the trio in the ministry.
There is a perception that there could be a reshuffle of the ministry after the Assembly session which is starting later this week.
Meanwhile, Congress sources claimed that the ruling NPP had also approached Opposition leader Ronnie V Lyngdoh to join the party but he declined the offer.
The NPP’s strength has gone up to 31 in the 60-member House that now has an effective strength of 59.
Suspense over LO post
With the Congress party’s strength in the Assembly reduced to one, the big question now is who will be the new Leader of Opposition in Meghalaya.
Congress Legislature Party leader and current Leader of Opposition, Ronnie V Lyngdoh has made it clear that there was no logic in him continuing in the post , being the only remaining MLA of the party, and he will meet Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma to figure out the next course of action.
When the 11th Meghalaya Legislative Assembly was constituted in 2023, the Congress and TMC had five MLAs each while the VPP had four.
With the Congress strength down to one, the TMC now emerges as the single largest opposition party in the absence of an opposition alliance in Meghalaya.
It remains to be seen if senior TMC leader and former chief minister, Mukul M Sangma will once again don the hat of Leader of Opposition or if he will allow someone else from his party to take the post.

