2016 Nabha jailbreak mastermind extradited from Hong Kong

Shillong, August 22: In a major breakthrough after six years of extradition process, the Punjab Police on Thursday extradited the mastermind behind the 2016 Nabha jailbreak incident in which six wanted criminals, including two terrorists, escaped from the high-security jail as it was attacked by 10 to 12 armed men.

 

 

Ramanjit Singh, alias Romy, was the key conspirator in the jailbreak, who has been extradited from Hong Kong.

 

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said after continuous efforts by the police, Romy was brought back to India to face trial.

 

Romy was in contact with the ISI and other escaped prisoners, including Harminder Singh Mintu and Kashmir Singh Galwaddi of the Khalistan Liberation Force.

 

The DGP added that the efforts of the police led to the issuance of the Look Out Circular and Red Corner Notice against Romy.

 

The extradition process was started in 2018 under a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty with the Hong Kong government.

 

Yadav said that the robust presentation of evidence to Hong Kong’s Department of Justice and courts led to Romy’s extradition.

 

The Anti-Gangster Task Force brought Romy back to India.

 

“We thank the Hong Kong authorities, the CBI, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of External Affairs and all other central agencies as part of this international cooperation,” DGP Yadav added.

 

Romy was arrested in Hong Kong for his involvement in a Rs 30-crore robbery in February 2018.

 

According to the police, Romy, the point man between the terrorists and gangsters, hatched the jailbreak conspiracy sitting abroad. He had provided money, weapons and other logistical support for the jailbreak.

 

On November 27, 2016, a group of gangsters in police uniforms opened fire at security guards in the high-security Nabha jail in Patiala district and freed four gangsters and two terrorists.

 

Khalistani terrorist Harminder Singh Mintoo, who escaped during the jailbreak, was arrested in a joint operation by the Punjab Police and the Delhi Police Special Cell within 24 hours of the crime.

 

The main accused in the case, gangster Vicky Gounder, was killed in a police encounter. (IANS)

KSU sounds political parties with proposal for MPSC reform
How India can protect itself from Mpox
