KSU sounds political parties with proposal for MPSC reform

Shillong, August 22: The KSU on Thursday handed over the 20 points memorandum on the reformative steps to revamp the Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) to the leaders of the various political parties ahead of the autumn assembly session on Friday.

The KSU members led by Employment Monitoring Cell chairman, Reuben Najiar had first handed over the memorandum to TMC president, Charles Pyngrope at his residence in Pohkseh.

After this, they also handed over the memorandum to NPP state working president, Hamletson Dohling, VPP vice president, Batskhem Myrboh and UDP general secretary, Jemino Mawthoh.