Thursday, August 22, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

KSU sounds political parties with proposal for MPSC reform

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, August 22: The KSU on Thursday handed over the 20 points memorandum on the reformative steps to revamp the Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) to the leaders of the various political parties ahead of the autumn assembly session on Friday.

The KSU members led by Employment Monitoring Cell chairman, Reuben Najiar had first handed over the memorandum to TMC president, Charles Pyngrope at his residence in Pohkseh.

After this, they also handed over the memorandum to NPP state working president, Hamletson Dohling, VPP vice president, Batskhem Myrboh and UDP general secretary, Jemino Mawthoh.

 

Previous article
MSPCB holds public hearing on proposed mining in Saryngkham A Coal Mine
Next article
2016 Nabha jailbreak mastermind extradited from Hong Kong
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Assam police chief issues directive to dist police units to ensure ‘rule of law’

Guwahati, August 22: In a significant move to ensure fair policing practices across Assam, district police units in...
MEGHALAYA

Legal awareness on witchcraft held in Dadenggre  

  Tura, Aug 22: A day long legal awareness programme on witchcraft and mob lynching and other social evil...
MEGHALAYA

Union Minister, Ajay Tamta reviews central schemes in Tura

Tura, Aug 22: Union Minister of State for Road, Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta visited Daribokgre and Chandigre...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Ram Charan’s daughter Klin achieves this milestone on grandfather Chiranjeevi’s birthday

Shillong, August 22: On the 69th birthday of actor and politician Chiranjeevi, his son Ram Charan has shared...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam police chief issues directive to dist police units to ensure ‘rule of law’

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, August 22: In a significant move to ensure...

Legal awareness on witchcraft held in Dadenggre  

MEGHALAYA 0
  Tura, Aug 22: A day long legal awareness programme...

Union Minister, Ajay Tamta reviews central schemes in Tura

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Aug 22: Union Minister of State for Road,...
Load more

Popular news

Assam police chief issues directive to dist police units to ensure ‘rule of law’

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, August 22: In a significant move to ensure...

Legal awareness on witchcraft held in Dadenggre  

MEGHALAYA 0
  Tura, Aug 22: A day long legal awareness programme...

Union Minister, Ajay Tamta reviews central schemes in Tura

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Aug 22: Union Minister of State for Road,...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img