KSU submits 20-point charter to Conrad for MPSC reforms

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Aug 21: The KSU has come up with a 20-point reformative checklist to revamp the Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC).

In a memorandum submitted to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday, KSU Employment Monitoring Cell chairman, Reuben Najiar said the union has come up 20 reformative steps after deliberation with various stakeholders of the society which includes retired civil servants, academicians, professors and members from various public service commissions.

He said over the years, the MPSC has been under the radar for being biased, corrupt, riddled with nepotism and enticing bribery in its recruitment process and to some extent the allegations made out against the Commission is true but none can be made out because there is no system set in place to check such irregularities and these malpractices has now become a tradition in the Commission.

Najiar said the Union has observed that in the 50 years since the Commission come into existence, there has been no change or effective amendments in its 1972 Regulations which will meet the needs of the current era and there is no recruitment rules or examinations rules to bring about uniformity in the recruitment process making the recruitment ambiguous, unfair and at the disposal of the Commission.

He said they want the government to amend the regulations of the Commission and bring in a uniform recruitment and examination rules and implement other necessary changes to uplift the Commission.

The 20 points reformative steps include appointment of sufficiently qualified chairman and members with no political affiliations, annual declaration of assets and liabilities by the office-bearers which include the chairman, members and all other staff working in the Commission, creation of a vigilance and anti-corruption directorate, combined competitive examinations for posts with same pay scale and grade and the mandatory rule of candidates to be domiciles of Meghalaya with knowledge of Khasi or Garo language to be able to apply for jobs advertised by the MPSC.

Other points include supply of carbon copies of the OMR answer sheets to the candidates, release of answer key after examination and specific time frame to be given for challenging the answer key, recruitment process to be completed within 6 (six) months from the date of advertisement, abolition of personal interview for Grade B, C and D, personal interview under camera for Grade A, annual report by the Commission to be made public, question papers to be highly confidential to avoid leakage, creation of a grievance cell in the Commission, separate cadre for Meghalaya and computer based test for the future.

The KSU will hand over the same memorandum to leaders of various political parties on Thursday, on the eve of the autumn session of the Assembly.

They will be going to the residence of TMC president Charles Pyngrope at Pohkseh at 11 am, Cabinet minister Shakliar Warjri at his chamber in the Secretariat at 3 pm and VPP vice president Batskhem Myrboh at NEHU at 3.30 pm.

The leaders of the NPP, BJP, UDP and Congress are yet to confirm the timing of receipt of the memorandum, Najiar added.