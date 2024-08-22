NPP not to replace Kharlukhi with Agatha in Rajya Sabha

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 21: The National People’s Party (NPP) has refuted reports that it is contemplating on replacing Rajya Sabha member WR Kharlukhi with Agatha Sangma, if the former decides to quit before his six-year term expires in 2026.

NPP state president Prestone Tynsong questioned the basis of the reports.

Stating that there is no such plan as of now, he said if at all Kharlukhi intends to resign, it should be through a proper channel.

There are chances that Kharlukhi will call it quits any time. If that happens, the NPP will have to find his replacement. The party is in a commanding position after three Congress MLAs had joined its fold.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Wednesday reiterated that the NPP is committed to MDA 2.0 coalition completing its term. “Despite getting an absolute majority, we are committed that MDA completes its term,” Tynsong told reporters.

Asked if there is any plan for a reshuffle of the Cabinet, he said he is not aware of it.

He said the best person to ask this question is Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma. He said it is the CM’s prerogative to decide who is to be inducted into the ministry and what portfolios are to be allocated.

“If there is a move to drop anyone from the Cabinet, it is the prerogative of the CM, not of the party,” Tynsong added.

Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar said if any NPP ally wants to reshuffle its Cabinet berths, the government will accept it.

He refuted the charge that the NPP is on a mission to wipe out the Congress from Meghalaya. He claimed that the NPP did not approach any of the three Congress MLAs and they came on their own volition for the development of their constituencies.

Dismissing the allegation that the state government does not allot developmental projects to the MLAs from opposition parties, Dhar said it is natural that ruling party MLAs will get more.

Asked if the NPP will also approach the lone Congress MLA Ronnie V Lyngdoh and ask him to join the party, he said the NPP does not have any such intention for now.