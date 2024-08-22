Thursday, August 22, 2024
Ram Charan’s daughter Klin achieves this milestone on grandfather Chiranjeevi’s birthday

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, August 22: On the 69th birthday of actor and politician Chiranjeevi, his son Ram Charan has shared a peek into their family vacation to Paris, France, which is also the first trip of his daughter Klin Kaara with her grandparents.

 

 

Ram took to his Instagram account, where he has 23.9 million followers, and shared a family picture from Paris.

 

The snap shows his parents– father Chiranjeevi, mother Surekha, his wife Upasana Kamineni, and their furry friend–pet dog. We can see Chiranjeevi holding his granddaughter Klin adorably in his arms.

 

Ram looked dapper in a black shirt, matching trousers and an olive green jacket.

 

They are posing against the backdrop of Eiffel Tower.

 

The post is captioned as: “Klin Kaara’s first trip with her grandparents!!! Memorable”.

 

In another post, Ram dropped a photograph with his father, wearing matching South Indian ethnic outfits.

 

He wrote in caption: “Happpiest birthday, Appa!!”

 

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Chiranjeevi’s birthday, UV Creations and director Vashistaa Mallidi have unveiled the highly anticipated first look poster for ‘Vishwambhara’, a fantasy adventure film.

 

Sharing the poster on social media, the makers wrote: “When darkness and evil take over the world, a Magnanimous Star shall shine bright to fight, Happy birthday, MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets, Let the world witness your aura with #Vishwambhara, Get ready for a MEGA MASS BEYOND UNIVERSE, In cinemas from January 10th, 2025.”

 

The movie promises to be a cinematic spectacle, featuring Chiranjeevi in a lead role. The film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Ashika Ranganath and Kunal Kapoor.

 

The film will be released on January 10, 2025.

 

Chiranjeevi was last seen in Telugu action drama ‘Bhola Shankar’ directed by Meher Ramesh. It also featured Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh and Sushanth.

 

Meanwhile, Ram Charan last appeared in action drama ‘Acharya’, directed by Koratala Siva. The film starred Chiranjeevi, alongside Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood and Jisshu Sengupta.

 

He next has ‘Game Changer’, and ‘RC16’ in the pipeline. (IANS)

