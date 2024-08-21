Wednesday, August 21, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Tamannaah Bhatia shares glimpse of her favourite veggie

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, August 21: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia on Wednesday gave a sneak peek into her lunch, revealing her love for the vegetable– ‘bhindi’.

 

 

Taking to Instagram Stories, Tamannaah, who has 26.1 million followers, dropped a pretty selfie, wherein she can be seen wearing a white outfit and sitting in a car. She is posing looking outside the window, lost in her thoughts.

 

The snap is captioned as: “Lunch mein kya hain”.

 

The diva posted another photo which shows her lunch box. It includes ‘bhindi’ (Okra),quinoa, lentils and lemon.

 

It is captioned as: “For all the bhindi lovers in the house”.

 

Meanwhile, Tamannaah has recently won the hearts of the audiences with her dance performance on the song ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ in the comedy horror film ‘Stree 2’. It is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

 

A sequel to the 2018 movie ‘Stree’, it stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar in the lead, alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles.

 

On the work front, Tamannaah was last seen in Tamil comedy horror film ‘Aranmanai 4’ directed by Sundar C. It stars Sundar, alongside Tamannaah, Raashii Khanna, Ramachandra Raju, Santhosh Prathap, Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh and Delhi Ganesh.

 

She was also seen in a cameo appearance in the action drama ‘Vedaa’, directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment. The film stars John Abraham, Sharvari, and Abhishek Banerjee.

 

Tamannaah has Telugu supernatural thriller film ‘Odela 2’ directed by Ashok Teja and created by Sampath Nandi in the pipeline. The film also stars Hebah Patel, Vasishta N Simha in lead roles, alongside Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamsi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal and Pooja Reddy.

 

She also has ‘Daring Partners’ in the kitty. (IANS)

Previous article
Pankaj Tripathi: Always believed that an actor’s real success lies in love, respect of audience
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Interim government in Bangladesh wants talks with India on shared rivers, including Teesta

Dhaka, Aug 2: Syeda Rizwana Hasan, the advisor on environment and water resources in the Muhammad Yunus-led interim...
NATIONAL

Junior doctor was murdered because she knew too many secrets: Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata, Aug 21:  The leader of opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, claimed on Wednesday that...
MEGHALAYA

Rakkam inaugurates learning centre at Baghmara

Tura, Aug 21: Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma on Wednesday inaugurated the Experiential Learning Centre at Baghmara which...
MEGHALAYA

RPF teams nab 22 illegal migrants in a fortnight

Guwahati, August 21: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has detained 22 illegal migrants...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Interim government in Bangladesh wants talks with India on shared rivers, including Teesta

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, Aug 2: Syeda Rizwana Hasan, the advisor on...

Junior doctor was murdered because she knew too many secrets: Suvendu Adhikari

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Aug 21:  The leader of opposition in the...

Rakkam inaugurates learning centre at Baghmara

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Aug 21: Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma on...
Load more

Popular news

Interim government in Bangladesh wants talks with India on shared rivers, including Teesta

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, Aug 2: Syeda Rizwana Hasan, the advisor on...

Junior doctor was murdered because she knew too many secrets: Suvendu Adhikari

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Aug 21:  The leader of opposition in the...

Rakkam inaugurates learning centre at Baghmara

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Aug 21: Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img