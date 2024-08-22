Representation of J&K people & statehood is most important: Rahul Gandhi

Srinagar, Aug 22: Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that the representation of the people of J&K and giving back the statehood is most important for the Congress.

“As soon as we (Congress) got to know that elections are going to be held we decided to come here because we want to give a message to the people of every state that for us the representation of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and their statehood is the most important thing,” said Rahul Gandhi while addressing party workers in Srinagar.

He said that in the history of India, after independence, many union territories have become states however there is only one example (J&K) when statehood was taken away and a union territory was created.

“This has never happened before and we want to give this message that the representation of the people of Jammu and Kashmir is important, it is important for us and it is important for the country,” the LoP said. Addressing the workers, the LoP said that each one of them is a member of the Congress family.

“You are not workers, you are family,” the LoP said. Tariq Hamid Karra, President of J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), Vikar Rasool Wani, former president of JKPCC, G.A. Mir, member of Congress working committee, senior J&K Congress leaders, Peerzada Sayeed, Tara Chand, Raman Bhalla and others were present during the meeting.

Former JKPCC President, Vikar Rasool told the workers that in the past two years, Congress faced a big storm as the party’s 70 per cent structure was dismantled, but he along with his team worked hard to restructure the party again and today JKPCC is a strong and vibrant force.

“I as a disciplined soldier of the party along with my team worked hard to restructure the party and today the result is before you,” he said adding that he was ready to shoulder any responsibility in the party. “If AICC leadership would assign me the charge of a ‘Chaprasi’ (peon), I would accept the post with great honour and pride,” he said. Former J&K Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand said in the past 10 years, J&K lost its identity and special status.

“Today, I want to say that Rahulji is playing Indiraji. Late Indiraji would give a personal touch to the party and people of J&K whenever there were clouds of uncertainty. Rahulji has come with the same ideology and thinking,” Chand said. Former JKPCC President and AICC member Ghulam Ahmed Mir said that it is a great pleasure to see AICC chief and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi in J&K.

“Your visit is a real morale booster for all the workers of JKPCC. You have come at a time when the poll bugle has already been sounded. This will give a new impetus to the party indeed,” Mir said. On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and K.C. Venugopal arrived on a two-day visit to J&K. Rahul Gandhi is also meeting the National Conference (NC) President Dr Farooq Abdullah to finalise the seat-sharing arrangement between the NC and the Congress for the upcoming Assembly elections. Three senior Congress leaders are leaving for Jammu in the afternoon.

