Friday, August 23, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Calcutta HC directs CBI probe in financial irregularities at RG Kar Hospital

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Kolkata, Aug 23:  A single judge bench of the Calcutta High Court, on Friday, directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take charge of the investigation into the alleged financial irregularities at state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata during the tenure of former principal Dr Sandip Ghosh.

Acting on a petition by the whistleblower, Akhtar Ali, who is a former deputy medical superintendent of R.G. Kar, Justice Rajarshi Bhardwaj said the CBI enquiry on the financial irregularity will be a court-monitored one.

Justice Bhardwaj also directed the special investigation (SIT) team, which was constituted by the West Bengal government earlier this week to probe the financial irregularities at R.G. Kar since 2021, to hand over the relevant documents to the CBI officials by 10 a.m. on Saturday.

He also directed the CBI to submit a progress report to his bench in the next three weeks. It is learnt that the CBI’s probe on the financial irregularities at R.G. Kar will run simultaneously with the central agency’s ongoing probe into the rape and murder of a woman doctor of the same hospital within the premises earlier this month.

On Thursday, during the hearing, Justice Bhardwaj questioned the decision of the state government to form the special investigation team after a year the state health department was intimated about the same irregularities last year.

He observed that from the inclusion of senior police officers in the special investigation team it was evident that the matter was serious, if this was so then why the same seriousness was not shown a year ago when the matter was brought to the notice of the state government.

The government earlier this week announced the formation of a special investigation team comprising four senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and headed by an officer in the rank of Inspector General of Police to probe the allegation of financial irregularities at R.G. Kar since 2021 when it was under the command of Dr Ghosh. Opposition parties had described this move by the state government as eyewash.

IANS

Previous article
Flood situation slightly improves in Tripura, CM takes aerial survey
Next article
6.67 lakh electors to vote in 1st phase in 7 seats of J&K’s Anantnag
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Economy

India’s forex kitty surges by $4.6 billion to $674.7 billion

Mumbai, Aug 23:  India's foreign exchange reserves jumped by US $4.55 billion to $674.7 billion during the week...
NATIONAL

RG Kar case: Kolkata court allows CBI to conduct polygraph test on Sanjoy Roy

Kolkata, Aug 23: In a crucial development in the R.G. Kar rape and murder case, a special court...
News Alert

Ri Bhoi Kick Boxing Championship inaugurated

Nongpoh, August 23: The Kick Boxing Association of Ri Bhoi District (KBARBD), which is affiliated with the Meghalaya...
MEGHALAYA

Union minister assures to look into allegation of ‘shoddy works’ in JJM implementation

  Shillong, Aug 23: Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Raj Bhushan Choudhary, on Friday, stopped short of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India’s forex kitty surges by $4.6 billion to $674.7 billion

Economy 0
Mumbai, Aug 23:  India's foreign exchange reserves jumped by...

RG Kar case: Kolkata court allows CBI to conduct polygraph test on Sanjoy Roy

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Aug 23: In a crucial development in the...

Ri Bhoi Kick Boxing Championship inaugurated

News Alert 0
Nongpoh, August 23: The Kick Boxing Association of Ri...
Load more

Popular news

India’s forex kitty surges by $4.6 billion to $674.7 billion

Economy 0
Mumbai, Aug 23:  India's foreign exchange reserves jumped by...

RG Kar case: Kolkata court allows CBI to conduct polygraph test on Sanjoy Roy

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Aug 23: In a crucial development in the...

Ri Bhoi Kick Boxing Championship inaugurated

News Alert 0
Nongpoh, August 23: The Kick Boxing Association of Ri...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img