6.67 lakh electors to vote in 1st phase in 7 seats of J&K’s Anantnag

Shillong, August 23: The Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Friday that 6.67 lakh voters will exercise their franchise in seven Assembly constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on September 18 at 844 polling stations.

The district comprises seven Assembly constituencies — Dooru, Kokernag (ST), Anantnag West, Anantnag, Srigufwara-Bijbehara, Shangus-Anantnag East and Pahalgam — with 6,67,781 electorates which includes 3,36,185 males; 3,31,592 females, and 4 transgender voters.

“A comprehensive network of 844 polling stations has been established by the ECI to accommodate voters across the district. These include 61 special polling stations, 33 model stations, 4 green stations, 7 pink stations, 7 stations for persons with disabilities, 1 youth polling station, and 9 unique stations,” the ECI statement read.

“Dooru constituency has 1,16,749 voters (59,052 males, 57,695 females and 2 transgender) with 152 polling stations (18 urban and 134 rural). Likewise, Kokernag (ST) includes 91,280 voters (46,840 males, 44,439 females and 1 transgender) with 123 polling stations (5 urban and 118 rural). The largest in terms of electorates in the district is Anantnag-West, having 1,26,006 voters (63,281 males, 62,724 females and 1 transgender) with 146 polling stations (25 urban and 121 rural),” the statement read.

Anantnag has 61,070 voters (30,645 males, 30,425 females) with 70 polling stations (43 urban and 27 rural).

“Srigufwara-Bijbehara is having 1,02,081 voters (50,728 males, 51,353 females) with 125 polling stations (16 urban and 109 rural). Shangus-Anantnag East with 100,902 voters (50,656 males, 50,246 females) will exercise their right for which 127 polling stations (19 urban and 108 rural) have been established. In Pahalgam, there are 69,693 voters (34,983 males, 34,710 females) with 101 polling stations (12 urban and 89 rural),” the ECI statement read.

The last date for filing nomination papers is August 27 until 3 p.m.

“The scrutiny of nominations for the seven Assembly constituencies of Anantnag district will take place in the respective Returning Officers’ offices on August 28. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is August 30. The polling for the first phase of the electoral process is scheduled for September 18,” the statement read.

Polling will be conducted from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the scheduled day. (IANS)