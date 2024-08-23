Friday, August 23, 2024
spot_img
Business

India’s forex kitty surges by $4.6 billion to $674.7 billion

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, August 23: India’s foreign exchange reserves jumped by US $4.55 billion to $674.7 billion during the week ended August 16, according to the latest figures released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

 

On August 2, the forex kitty had soared to a lifetime high of $674.9 billion after which it declined by $4.8 billion to $670.1 billion for the week ended August 9.

 

In the week ended August 16, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $3.6 billion to $591.6 billion, the RBI data showed.

 

Gold reserves increased by $865 million to $60.1 billion during the week, the RBI said.

 

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $60 million to $18.3 billion. India’s reserve position with the IMF was up by $12 million to $4.65 billion during the week.

 

An increase in the foreign exchange reserves reflects strong fundamentals of the economy and gives the RBI more headroom to stabilise the rupee when it turns volatile. A strong forex kitty enables the RBI to intervene in the spot and forward currency markets by releasing more dollars to prevent the rupee from going into a free fall. Conversely, a declining forex kitty leaves the RBI less space to intervene in the market to prop up the rupee.

 

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had announced on August 8, that with the country’s foreign exchange reserves touching a historical high of $675 billion as of August 2, India’s external sector remains resilient with key indicators continuing to improve.

 

“We remain confident of meeting our external financing requirements comfortably,” he said.

 

Das also said that India’s current account deficit (CAD) moderated to 0.7 per cent of GDP in 2023-24 from 2 per cent of GDP in 2022-23 due to a lower trade deficit and robust services and remittances receipts.

 

In Q1:2024-25, the merchandise trade deficit widened as imports grew faster than exports, he added.

 

The RBI chief further stated that buoyancy in services exports and strong remittance receipts are expected to keep CAD within a sustainable level in Q1:2024-25. “We expect CAD to remain eminently manageable during the current financial year,” he remarked. (IANS)

Previous article
Committed to advancing India’s EV ecosystem, fostering local manufacturing: Minister
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Economy

India’s forex kitty surges by $4.6 billion to $674.7 billion

Mumbai, Aug 23:  India's foreign exchange reserves jumped by US $4.55 billion to $674.7 billion during the week...
NATIONAL

RG Kar case: Kolkata court allows CBI to conduct polygraph test on Sanjoy Roy

Kolkata, Aug 23: In a crucial development in the R.G. Kar rape and murder case, a special court...
News Alert

Ri Bhoi Kick Boxing Championship inaugurated

Nongpoh, August 23: The Kick Boxing Association of Ri Bhoi District (KBARBD), which is affiliated with the Meghalaya...
MEGHALAYA

Union minister assures to look into allegation of ‘shoddy works’ in JJM implementation

  Shillong, Aug 23: Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Raj Bhushan Choudhary, on Friday, stopped short of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India’s forex kitty surges by $4.6 billion to $674.7 billion

Economy 0
Mumbai, Aug 23:  India's foreign exchange reserves jumped by...

RG Kar case: Kolkata court allows CBI to conduct polygraph test on Sanjoy Roy

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Aug 23: In a crucial development in the...

Ri Bhoi Kick Boxing Championship inaugurated

News Alert 0
Nongpoh, August 23: The Kick Boxing Association of Ri...
Load more

Popular news

India’s forex kitty surges by $4.6 billion to $674.7 billion

Economy 0
Mumbai, Aug 23:  India's foreign exchange reserves jumped by...

RG Kar case: Kolkata court allows CBI to conduct polygraph test on Sanjoy Roy

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Aug 23: In a crucial development in the...

Ri Bhoi Kick Boxing Championship inaugurated

News Alert 0
Nongpoh, August 23: The Kick Boxing Association of Ri...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img