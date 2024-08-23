Is education really a priority in Meghalaya’s Garo Hills? Broken infrastructure suggests otherwise

Biplab Kr Dey

Tura/Baghmara, Aug 23: The village of Dosaram in the Adokgre C&RD block in North Garo Hills (NGH) is a hidden delight. The village, which is about 5 kms from the village of Adokgre has views that one would die for, notwithstanding the steep climb that one needs to undertake. The place is also close to one of the most visited sites of Garo Hills – Nakachikong.

While the village may be a delight for sore eyes, what is heartbreaking is the plight of over 60 students that get their education in the Dosaram SSA LP School that is housed atop a hill overlooking the plains of Kharkutta and Adokgre.

As per the villagers, the school roof was blown away by a storm in the year 2021 and ever since has not had repairs done. What this has meant is that over 60 students are now in a perilous state in terms of their education as they have no place where they can be taught.

The villagers have arranged two makeshift rooms to ensure the education of the children – one thatched house as well as a community hall. However in both these places, the condition of the teachers and students is something no one can really take pride in.

The end result is that whenever it rains, a school holiday is declared as it becomes impossible for the teachers and students, who are cramped into the place to protect themselves from nature’s fury. They cannot even save their books in case of heavy rains. The end result – education takes a back seat.

“The condition of the makeshift school is pitiful to say the least and despite the matter being informed to the authorities, no attempt has been made to repair the school. Is this how you really prioritize education,” asked a local resident, Johnee G Momin.

What is ironical is the fact that a new toilet was constructed in the school premises even after the roof was blown off and the school became unusable.

“Has the state prioritized contract work over education? I am sure the irony of the situation is not lost on the educators as well as the students who now have to face an uncertain future all because the state was too lazy to take action. Can we really question the students for not providing stellar results in their later educated life? This is ridiculous to say the least,” felt social activist Maxbirth G Momin.

Move over to South Garo Hills’ Chokpot region where the situation is as bad if not worse.

An activist, Jish A Sangma, from the area provided photos and videos of at least three schools (there are plenty more) where roofs have been blown off, the walls have cracked, there are no windows or doors and children and teachers are seen towards the edges of the rooms (sections where the roof is still intact) while rain pours into the room where there are seated.

The activist provided photos and videos of three schools – Eman Durabanda Government UP School, Bramgre SSA UP School and the Dapasakgre Non Government LP School. The common factor in all three is the fact that most parts of the roofs are missing, doors and windows are only there for namesake and children struggling to get an education in hazardous conditions.

“Can there be a sadder scene than this for school going kids and teachers? Is education really a priority to this government or any other previous dispensations? When will the authorities really take stock of the crumbling education infrastructure in Garo Hills and when will education really be a priority in our region,” asked Jish.

There are more such pathetic, dreary schools in the same area, he said while promising to provide more photos and videos to prove his point.

“Inspections by the education department in our region is a rare sight and despite various memos being submitted to them to take stock of the situation, they are loath to make trips and check on what is happening and how children face an uncertain future. They really need to get off their easy chairs and work actively to change the situation. Unless infrastructure supports quality education, we cannot really hope for change,” felt the activist.

Chokpot is amongst the least developed regions in the already least developed district of South Garo Hills. Even getting to Chokpot requires a strong heart and if this neglect continues can anyone really blame SGH for not producing winners in education?

After taking oath and forming their government in 2018, Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma had promised to make education a priority for his government. While laudable improvements have been made in many places, education, mainly of the primary and middle sections, at least in Garo Hills continues to lag far behind the state and the country.

“There was hope that education could take off after the statement of the government but that hope really has waned over the past few years. We just hope that those words can be put into action and such schools can get out of the rut they are in,” said Maxbirth.

With an education department that lulls itself to sleep with a false sense of achievement, it will be a challenge to say the least.