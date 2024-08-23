SGH rallies against poor condition of roads, seek expediting of 2 lane project

Biplab Kr Dey

Baghmara, Aug 23: Residents of South Garo Hills, one of the least develops districts of the entire country, rallied today in the town of Baghmara over the twin demands of either hastening the 2 lane project of the NH 127 B (earlier NH – 62) or ensuring major repairs on the abject and calamitous condition of the lifeline of the region.

The rally this morning was led by civil society groups of the district including the GSU, FKJGP, ADE, AYWO, AHAM, APA, AOSW, GSMC, NGCO, ASPF among others and saw more than 3000 residents, of all hues, come out in a show of strength for the twin demands.

The CSOs of the region have continued protesting, firstly in Karukol then in Gasuapara before today’s major rally in an effort to put forward their demand for a proper road. They were also picketing the PWD NH office in Baghmara over the demands and the meeting today ended with the CSOs providing a 20 day deadline for concrete action failing which they have decided to intensify their agitation.

NH – 127 B – a little background

NH – 127 B is a 170+ km national highway that connects Dudhnoi in Assam’s Goalpara to Dalu in West Garo Hills. The road moves through most of North, East and South Garo Hills before ending at Karongre where it joins up with the NH 51 connecting to Tura. The entire route, including that of the NH 51 has been re-designated as NH – 127B.

While the first 90 kms of the route actually resembles a road, the rest 80 kms is as despicable as they come.

Starting from Dangsa Awe in South Garo Hills, the road becomes a nightmare for travellers. From there on to Baghmara is a mere 49 kms away but will take you at least 3 hours no matter what make of car you have. From Baghmara unto Karongre and takes more than 3 hours despite the route once again being only about 71 kms.

Roads repairs on the highway were last undertaken in the year 2017 when patch ups were done in some but not all sections. Prior to that decades had gone past without any semblance of repairs being undertaken. For many residents, their births and deaths have coincided with the road’s poor condition.

The current situation of the road has become so horrible that most fear even taking their vehicles for a ride over the fact that they could get stuck in any section. In one section close to Siju, the road has literally turned into a pond making crossing extremely difficult.

Interestingly, through almost the entire 80 kms stretch between Dangsa Awe to Karongre, there is hardly any tar left on the road for residents to even consider it as a road.

What residents said:

“Why call this excuse of a road a national highway. They have only cut the road and left it to rot in nature. From km 90 onwards, there are only potholes and rocks on the road. The terrain is otherwise difficult and due to the lack of repairs of any sort, frequent landslides have blocked many areas whenever there is a heavy downpour,” said Gaurav S Marak, additional general secretary, GSU – Southern Zone.

There have been outpourings of anger that have manifested itself over the years over the continued neglect shown by successive governments in providing residents of the district a life free from worries of how to reach the next town.

This time, they believe enough is enough and the government needs to keep its promise of providing better roads for them.

“We are not second class citizens of Meghalaya and deserve to have a road that serves us. Imagine taking a patient on life support or even a pregnant woman for better medical care through this road. Many have died on the way and children have been lost to this excuse of a road. How long can we put up with this,” asked Chuang Houser Sangma. GSU president – SZ.

When the CSOs met the CM, Conrad Sangma in 2019, they were informed that the road was going to be re-designated and transformed into NH – 217.

“We were told that work on the road was about to start the next year itself (2020) and a new 2 lane highway would come up. It’s been 4 years and there has been no stone that has been turned on the road despite the promises,” informed FKJGP secretary, Chunang Marak.

They informed that the road has dominated all agendas of the local populace with multiple submissions being made to the EE of PWD – NH, the state PWD through the DC as well as the NHIDCL (MoRTH).

The CSOs also appealed to the central minister of road highways and transports requesting him to look into the situation faced by them and act incisively to alleviate the problems of residents of SGH.

“There is no person or department that we have turned to including our MLAs but despite their promises, we are still left with this pathetic excuse of a road. What are our elected representatives doing? This time they have no excuses as all three MLAs belong to the ruling disposition (Baghmara, Rongara-Siju and Chokpot). They can at least try from their end to ensure repairs are undertaken,” added GSU general secretary, Sengrak T Sangma.

As per the rallyists, the PWD department has promised to undertake repairs on the road and even showed a work order dated Jun this year. However the amount provided for repairs for more than 100 kms of pothole filled road is a mere Rs 2 crores and change. The amount they said would not even suffice filling the potholes on even one section of the road.

“It takes 6 hours to get to Tura from Baghmara and in many places, we have to get off the car to check which part of the road will not hurt the car before proceeding – with extreme care. SGH is one of the oldest districts in the state and despite that we continue to live in a horrendous condition,” said ADE president, Sangliana K Sangma.

“We have only two demands. Firstly expedite the construction of the two lane highway that has been proposed. If that is taking long then we want major repairs to be undertaken on the NH 217 B. We have given a 20 day deadline to the administration and will intensify our agitation if nothing concrete comes off it,” asserted the CSO leaders.