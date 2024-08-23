Meghalaya Nuggets

KVK promotes integrated farming through fingerling distribution

TURA, Aug 22: In a bid to promote Integrated Farming System (IFS) and enhance the livelihood of local farmers, the ICAR-Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) of West Garo Hills distributed 95 kg of fish fingerlings to local farmers on Wednesday, recognising the crucial role that fisheries play in improving farm household income and ensuring sustainable agricultural practices. The programme, held at Marapara, was organised by KVK experts, including Dr Monica Suresh Singh, Senior Scientist cum Head, Agricultural Extension, Dr Tarun K Das, Subject Matter Specialist (SMS), Agricultural Extension, and Priyanka Saha, SMS, Agronomy. The event drew participation from 25 local farmers, who benefited from a hands-on demonstration and received fish fingerlings of popular varieties such as Rohu, Katla, Mrigel, and Silver Carp. The initiative is part of KVK’s ongoing efforts to integrate fisheries into existing farming systems, enabling farmers to diversify their income sources, increase productivity, and enhance overall farm resilience.

Group wants criteria revised for SMC members’ appointment

TURA, Aug 22: The All Meghalaya Minority Students’ Union (AMMSU) from Garo Hills has moved the Commissioner and Secretary to the Education Department, seeking the revision of essential qualifications required to be elected as members of school-managing committees (SMCs), as is prevalent in neighbouring Assam. In its letter, the union pointed out that managing committees of schools in Garo Hills, at present, mostly comprise illiterate individuals, often leading to mismanagement of school funds as well as hindering developmental works. The union also sought that the appointment of the school principals as principal-cum-secretary, as being done in primary and upper primary schools in the plain-belt region, should be followed to ensure proper management of school administration and developmental works.

BSF thwarts smuggling bid in EKH

SHILLONG, Aug 22: Troops of BSF on Thursday successfully foiled a smuggling attempt by apprehending two Indian nationals along the Indo-Bangladesh border in East Khasi Hills. During the operation, two residents of Khanduli, East Jaintia Hills, were apprehended while carrying contraband items worth Rs 70.11 lakh in a pick-up vehicle at Pongtung area. The consignment was intended for smuggling to Bangladesh. The apprehended individuals and the seized items have been handed over to the Customs Office Pynursla, East Khasi Hills, for further legal proceedings.

NEC plenary postponed

SHILLONG, Aug 22: The 72nd Plenary of the North Eastern Council (NEC) Secretariat, originally scheduled for August 30 and 31 in Agartala, Tripura, has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. The new date for the plenary will be announced in due course, a statement issued here informed.