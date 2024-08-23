Govt constitutes panel to look into Mawjymbuin Cave affairs

SHILLONG, Aug 22: Acting on the order of the High Court of Meghalaya, the state government has constituted a district-level committee to oversee the maintenance, management and other matters related to Mawjymbuin Cave near Mawsynram.

The disclosure was made before the High Court during the hearing on the writ petition filed by the society called Yatra against the ban on prayers at the cave.

The court noted that the committee will be headed by the East Khasi Hills deputy commissioner, with the additional deputy commissioner being the member secretary, apart from other members.

S Jindal, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that members of the Yatra, who are the writ petitioners, have not been included in the committee.

He prayed that he may be given some time to examine the terms of reference of the said committee and prepare his submission.

The court granted his appeal and listed the matter for hearing on September 6.