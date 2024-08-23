Friday, August 23, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Govt constitutes panel to look into Mawjymbuin Cave affairs

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, Aug 22: Acting on the order of the High Court of Meghalaya, the state government has constituted a district-level committee to oversee the maintenance, management and other matters related to Mawjymbuin Cave near Mawsynram.
The disclosure was made before the High Court during the hearing on the writ petition filed by the society called Yatra against the ban on prayers at the cave.
The court noted that the committee will be headed by the East Khasi Hills deputy commissioner, with the additional deputy commissioner being the member secretary, apart from other members.
S Jindal, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that members of the Yatra, who are the writ petitioners, have not been included in the committee.
He prayed that he may be given some time to examine the terms of reference of the said committee and prepare his submission.
The court granted his appeal and listed the matter for hearing on September 6.

Previous article
Meghalaya Nuggets
Next article
Labourer falls to death on MTC project site
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Durand Cup semifinal in city

SHILLONG, Aug 22: The highly anticipated Durand Cup semifinal between Shillong Lajong FC and NorthEast United FC will...
REGIONAL

Tripura Disaster Management personnel evacuate a family and their pets from a flood-affected area following heavy rainfall, on the outskirts of Agartala,...

MEGHALAYA

After ‘flood jihad’, Himanta fires fresh salvo at USTM

Graduates from varsity have to appear exam to be considered for jobs in Assam GUWAHATI, Aug 22: Assam Chief...
MEGHALAYA

From mining to conservation: Coal landscape dons green hue

SHILLONG, Aug 22: East Jaintia Hills is known to be a coal mining hub of Meghalaya. 65-year-old Self...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Load more

Popular news

Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img