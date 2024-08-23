Pala accuses Dhar of batting for BJP, RSS

SHILLONG, Aug 22: Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee president Vincent H Pala has accused Deputy Chief Minister and NPP leader, Sniawbhalang Dhar of acting as a spokesperson of the RSS and the BJP.

Dhar recently claimed that Congress is on the verge of being wiped out from Meghalaya.

Pala said the BJP and the RSS want a Congress-mukt Meghalaya and Dhar has to be the voice of the BJP to protect himself as he is involved in all illegal activities such as drugs and coal trade in the state. Claiming intelligence and CBI officials come to him for feedback on Dhar, the MPCC chief said the “files are ready” and the truth will be out in time.

Pala said many chief ministers and former ministers have been in jail for speaking out against the BJP while others have been forced to toe the BJP line to avoid being put behind bars. “The minister (Dhar) has exposed himself as the voice of the BJP and the RSS,” he said.

Claiming to be “richer” than the NPP, Pala indicated he would not leave Congress. He said the doors have been closed on leaders who deserted the Congress as Rahul Gandhi wants educated youths to become assets for the party.

“Many people who left Congress are willing to return. They have realised only Congress can protect the ST and SC communities,” he said.

The MPCC chief denied any move within the party to strip him of his post. “There is hardly anyone who blames me for anything. Those who spoke against me once have left the party,” he said.

He, however, said he offered to resign as the party president soon after he lost the MLA and MP elections but the AICC turned down his request as he had been nominated, not elected. “I told them that I do not want to be a stumbling block but they told me not to surrender and that they will ask me to step down if there is a need,” he said.

Pala said the NPP poached three MLAs from Congress because it is wary of the resurgence of the grand old party in the Garo Hills.