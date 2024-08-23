Union minister assures to look into allegation of ‘shoddy works’ in JJM implementation

Shillong, Aug 23: Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Raj Bhushan Choudhary, on Friday, stopped short of admitting to the allegation of substandard work in implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Meghalaya and instead stated that he would look into the allegation.

During his visit to Meghalaya, the Minister travelled to the South West Khasi Hills District and expressed satisfaction with the implementation of the JJM project there. However, when informed of reported anomalies in the Garo Hills, he assured that he would visit the region during his next trip.

This follows multiple reports of substandard work and poor implementation of the JJM scheme, which suggest discrepancies between the scheme’s promising numbers on paper and its actual execution. The Meghalaya Lokayukta had earlier called for an inquiry into alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in the West Garo Hills.

Choudhary also emphasized the central government’s commitment to the development of the Northeastern states, reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s focus on advancing the region. He stressed the importance of ensuring that development projects are effectively implemented.

The Minister inspected several centrally sponsored projects in the district, including a hydrometeorological station, irrigation initiatives, and environmental programs. He reviewed the progress of various schemes with district officials and department representatives, emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability in their execution.

Choudhary’s visit was part of a broader effort to evaluate Meghalaya’s development in comparison to other states. He interacted with beneficiaries of central programs such as the Jal Jeevan Mission and urged officials to ensure that all eligible residents receive the benefits they are entitled to.