Man held for multiple sexual assaults on two daughters

From Our Correspondent

BAGHMARA, Aug 24: In a case that is surely on the brink of madness, a middle-aged father in South Garo Hills allegedly sexually assaulted his two minor daughters over multiple occasions before the act was stopped by villagers who went to the police station to file a complaint against him.

The accused, who was arrested on Saturday morning, has been sent to custody as per reports available.

As per sources, the accused raped both his 17-year-old daughter as well as the 14-year-old one. Despite the mother of the two daughters apparently knowing, no complaint was made by the mother allowing for the sexual abuse to continue. It was only after the villagers came to know about the incident that the president and secretary of the village approached the police and reported the matter.

Following the complaint, the father was immediately taken into custody and forwarded to Court. A case under POCSO has been registered.