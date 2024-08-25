UDP gears up for ‘stormy’ session

The party is preparing to address a range of pressing issues, including the MPSC row and the long-pending ILP demand in the Assembly

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 24: With a packed agenda and a commitment to voice people’s needs, the UDP is gearing up to play a crucial role in the deliberations of the Assembly when the autumn session resumes on Tuesday.

The party is preparing to address a range of pressing issues, including the Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) row and the long-pending Inner Line Permit (ILP) with the central government. The session, which runs until August 30, promises to be a platform for robust discussions on improving livelihood opportunities and other critical concerns.

Speaking on Saturday, UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh emphasised the significance of each Assembly session, noting that legislators bring forward a variety of issues from different sectors, all of which need attention. “Every Assembly session is important as we have legislators coming with all kinds of issues and concerns from various sectors to address sensitive and common concerns, whether it’s the border, MPSC, or unemployment,” Mawthoh said.

He highlighted the UDP’s proactive stance, pointing out that the party’s 12 MLAs have been actively raising motions and questions on key state issues. “As a party, we have had discussions, and our MLAs are quite active in raising the issues and concerns of the State,” he stated.

Among the issues UDP legislators plan to address are the need for improved comfort care treatment facilities for economically disadvantaged patients who cannot afford medical treatment.

Mawthoh stressed the importance of special treatment facilities for the poorer sections of society.

Other significant issues on the UDP’s agenda include tackling the growing drug menace in the state, discussing the status of the ILP, which has been pending with the central government for nearly five years, and evaluating the role of the MPSC.

The party will also draw focus on supporting weavers, farmers, and artisans by providing the necessary resources to improve their livelihoods.

Mawthoh hinted that there are numerous other issues the UDP plans to raise during the session, which has allotted three days for government business and two days for private members’ business.