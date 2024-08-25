Sunday, August 25, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

Prayed for triumph of truth, says Sisodia after paying obeisance at Golden Temple

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, August 25: Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, on Sunday paid obeisance at Sri Darbar Sahib, popularly known as the Golden Temple, and Durgiana Temple with his family here.

 

Sisodia, who visited Punjab for the first time after receiving bail from the Supreme Court in the Delhi excise policy case, was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

 

Addressing the media outside Sri Darbar Sahib, Mann said: “Manish Sisodia ji came to Darbar Sahib after receiving bail from the Supreme Court. Truth has prevailed.”

 

He said this was not a political event and Sisodia’s visit was solely to seek God’s blessings.

 

The Chief Minister said that from the beginning, “it was clear that the false cases against AAP leaders would not hold up in court for long”.

 

“We expect the same outcome in (AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal’s case. They also had no evidence against (party MP) Sanjay Singh. This indicates that the intention was to weaken the party by imprisoning our leaders temporarily, but the Aam Aadmi Party is resilient and unbreakable.”

 

On his part, Sisodia said: “It is a great fortune for me to have had the opportunity to bow down at Darbar Sahib. I came here with my family in full devotion. Even while in jail, I prayed for the triumph of truth. I got justice thanks to the blessings of Darbar Sahib and the Constitution of the country.”

 

“I had discussed with Mann sahib that my first visit would be to Sachkhand Sri Darbar Sahib to bow my head. Mann sahib is like a brother to me.”

 

He mentioned that he has also prayed for Kejriwal to be released as soon as possible and was confident that truth will prevail in his case as well.

 

“I am grateful to God for encouraging us during this crisis and helping our team stay united,” Sisodia added. (IANS)

Previous article
Tripura flood situation further improves; 1.17 lakh people still in 525 relief camps
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Tiger Shroff celebrates eight years of ‘A Flying Jatt’

Shillong, August 25: Action star Tiger Shroff on Sunday celebrated eight years of his film “A Flying Jatt”...
INTERNATIONAL

Instagram has massive child exploitation problem but no arrest for Zuckerberg: Musk

Shillong, August 25: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Sunday came out in support of Telegram Founder...
News Alert

Tripura flood situation further improves; 1.17 lakh people still in 525 relief camps

Shillong, August 25: The overall flood situation in Tripura further improved on Sunday with the water receding in...
News Alert

Will contest all 243 seats in Bihar polls 2025: Prashant Kishor announces Jan Suraaj’s political foray

Shillong, August 25: Political strategist Prashant Kishor made a significant announcement regarding his political campaign, Jan Suraaj, on...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Tiger Shroff celebrates eight years of ‘A Flying Jatt’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, August 25: Action star Tiger Shroff on Sunday...

Instagram has massive child exploitation problem but no arrest for Zuckerberg: Musk

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, August 25: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk...

Tripura flood situation further improves; 1.17 lakh people still in 525 relief camps

News Alert 0
Shillong, August 25: The overall flood situation in Tripura...
Load more

Popular news

Tiger Shroff celebrates eight years of ‘A Flying Jatt’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, August 25: Action star Tiger Shroff on Sunday...

Instagram has massive child exploitation problem but no arrest for Zuckerberg: Musk

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, August 25: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk...

Tripura flood situation further improves; 1.17 lakh people still in 525 relief camps

News Alert 0
Shillong, August 25: The overall flood situation in Tripura...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img