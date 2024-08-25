Sunday, August 25, 2024
NATIONAL

Telangana to launch Sports University next year

By: Agencies

Date:

Hyderabad, Aug 25 : The government of Telangana will establish a Sports University next academic year with an aim to produce sportspersons who can win Olympic medals, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Sunday.

He announced that the Sports University would rope in international coaches to train the athletes.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the concluding programmes of the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon at Gachibowli Stadium.

The Chief Minister said Young India Sports University was planned on the lines of Young India Skills University established recently to provide skills to youth in various sectors.

He said during his recent visit to South Korea, he visited the Korean National Sports University in Seoul, which produced Olympic medal-winning athletes. An agreement was reached with the South Korean Sports University for setting up a Sports University in Hyderabad.

Revanth Reddy said as India plans to bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympics, he has requested the Centre to organise the Olympics in Hyderabad.

He expressed the state government’s resolve to create world-class sports infrastructure to host the Olympics and encourage young talent, especially from rural areas. “We want to make Hyderabad the hub for sports and games in the entire country,” he said.

Stating that Telangana athletes could not achieve the desired results in the recent Paris Olympics, he exuded confidence that in 2028 they will win maximum medals for India.

He said during the recent meeting with Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Mansukh L. Mandaviya, he requested that Telangana be provided with opportunities to host future national and international sports events, including the Olympics.

The Chief Minister vowed to restore the glory of Gachibowli sports village. He recalled that the sports village was created with a vision and it hosted the Afro-Asian Games in 2000 and the subsequent World Military Games.

He said after Congress came to power, it decided to promote sports and initiated various measures.

He said the state Cabinet decided to provide a Group I post to international cricketer Mohammed Siraj. It also announced a Rs 2 crore reward and DSP cadre post for boxing champion Nikhat Zareen.

Minister for Industries and Information Technology D. Sridhar Babu, former MP V. Hanumantha Rao, former Union minister Venugopala Chary, Sports Authority of Telangana chairperson Shiv Sena Reddy and others were present.

–IANS

